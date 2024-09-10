The IT management software space just got a whole lot more competitive.

ConnectWise on Tuesday said it's buying Axcient, which provides data protection and disaster recovery solutions. Expect the deal to close in a few weeks.

In addition, ConnectWise has acquired SkyKick, which provides cloud backup and management software.

These acquisitions will beef up ConnectWise’s cybersecurity and data protection offerings for MSPs. The company's solutions include professional services automation (PSA), remote monitoring and management (RMM), cybersecurity and data protection.

ConnectWise's Jason Magee

“At ConnectWise, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower MSPs to drive profitability and efficiency,” said Jason Magee, ConnectWise’s CEO. “By integrating Axcient and SkyKick into the ConnectWise family, we’re offering an all-in-one technology stack that enables MSPs to safeguard their clients and scale their businesses confidently.”

ConnectWise said the acquisitions will accelerate innovation, increase its partner base and extend global its presence, helping it to better serve its managed service provider customers.

Key Axcient, SkyKick Acquisition Advantages for ConnectWise MSPs

Key advantages for ConnectWise MSPs from the acquisitions include:

Enhanced data protection for MSPs and SMB clients.

A complete suite of solutions, including PSA, RMM, cybersecurity and data protection, from a single provider.

Axcient’s existing integration and SkyKick’s planned integration into the ConnectWise Asio platform will further streamline management, reducing operational complexities and allowing MSPs to focus on growing their businesses.

Related:ConnectWise Reveals MSP Marketplace Revamp

Though he's just learning of the acquisition, Ron Lovern, executive vice president of Triton Networks, a Dallas-based MSP, is optimistic about what it means for the managed service provider community.

"On paper this acquisition makes sense for integration of ConnectWise PSA development," said Lovern. "It will be a competitive option to Kaseya and Datto today."

While ConnectWise has made some smaller acquisitions over the past couple of years, one could argue that Tuesday's announcement is the most significant. It further separates ConnectWise and Kaseya, which stunned the industry with its acquisition of backup and disaster recovery leader Datto two years ago, from the rest of the pack.

ConnectWise said it plans to invest in Axcient and SkyKick, accelerating product innovation, enhancing 24/7 global support, offering marketing concierge services, and strengthening account management for MSP partners worldwide.

There are no plans to change the leadership or internal structure of Axcient and SkyKick at this time, ConnectWise EVP and GM of cybersecurity and data protection Ameer Karim told Channel Futures.

Existing Axcient and SkyKick customers will continue to receive full support for their deployments. And ConnectWise partners can add Axcient and SkyKick solutions into their existing technology stack.

“Axcient has experienced tremendous growth through our longstanding partnership with ConnectWise,” said Rod Mathews, CEO of Axcient. “Our shared commitment to partner success has created significant alignment between our companies, and this acquisition strengthens our combined offerings. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead to further empower MSPs on a global scale.”

Axcient's Rod Mathews

“SkyKick’s mission is to help MSPs worldwide build a more successful cloud business, and we are excited to continue to deliver on that shared vision of partner success with ConnectWise,” said Todd Schwartz, SkyKick’s co-CEO.