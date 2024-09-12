The ConnectWise deal to acquire two data protection-focused companies will provide a comprehensive and "unified" solution for partners' data, according to one executive at the company.

ConnectWise announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Axcient, the data protection and disaster recovery solutions provider, and SkyKick, the cloud backup provider. ConnectWise considers the two purchases to be among its most significant, as they will further separate ConnectWise its competition. Some in the channel have compared the ConnectWise deal to Kaseya's decision to acquire backup and disaster recovery solutions provider Datto in 2022.

ConnectWise executives have emphasized how the two deals will provide new protections and a suite of solutions to MSPs that should simplify the process of protecting data through a single suite.

Channel Futures sat down with Ameer Karim, Connectwise's executive vice president and general manager of cybersecurity and data protection, to talk about the acquisitions, and the overall channel impact. All of that in the slideshow above, as well as reaction from MSPs and one of ConnectWise's competitors.