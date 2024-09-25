Commvault Expands AWS Support with $47 Million Clumio Buy

The Clumio acquisition will help Commvault provide additional tools to help ensure the growing number of AWS users are protected online.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

September 25, 2024

1 Min Read
Clumio acquired by Commvault for $47 Million
Timofeev Vladimir/Shutterstock

Cyber resilience and data protection provider Commvault will acquire AWS cloud specialist Clumio for $47 million, enhancing its security and cyber resilience offerings in the process.

The Clumio acquisition, Commvault said, will help it respond to the growing number who use the AWS S3 as their de facto cloud storage service, including for AI development in the cloud.

Commvault's Sanjay Mirchandani

“In the event of an outage or cyberattack, rapidly getting back to business is paramount to our customers,” said Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani. “Combining Commvault’s ... cyber resilience capabilities with Clumio’s exceptional talent, technology and AWS expertise advances our recovery offerings, strengthens our platform and reinforces our position as a leading SaaS provider for cyber resilience.”

“At Clumio, our vision was to build a platform that could scale quickly to protect the world’s largest and most complex data sets, including data lakes, warehouses, and other business-critical data,” said Poojan Kumar, co-founder of Clumio. “Joining hands with Commvault allows us to get our cloud-native offerings to AWS customers on a global scale.”

Expect the deal to close early next month.

Commvault in the News

Commvault expanded its cyber and data security partnerships in early August when it announced additional integrations of its security partners. These partners included Acante, Dasera, Google Cloud, Splunk and Wiz.

The cyber resilience provider also shifted executive leadership around when Gary Merrill, the company's chief financial officer, agreed to become chief commercial officer. Merill was replaced by Jennifer DiRico, who previously served as SVP and general manager of international at restaurant technology company Toast.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

