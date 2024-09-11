ColorTokens has acquired PureID, an identity security provider, to beef up its microsegmentation platform.

The acquisition of PureID will enhance ColorTokens’ enterprise microsegmentation platform, Xshield, by incorporating identity-based segmentation for cloud and containerized, IoT/OT and user environments.

ColorTokens isn’t saying how much it's paying for PureID.

Sunil Muralidhar, ColorTokens’ vice president of partnerships, said with the “ever-dissolving perimeter” and a constantly evolving IT landscape of microservices, remote users and IoT devices, his company recognized the need to go beyond traditional network-based microsegmentation.

ColorTokens' Sunil Muralidhar

“For our partners, this means offering a more robust, custom-built solution for clients where traditional network-based approaches may fall short,” he said. “They can now meet customers at any stage of their digital transformation journey with a solution that is easy to deploy and highly effective.”

Adding PureID’s Identity Security Drives Microsegmentation in ‘Bold New Direction’

ColorTokens has always been at the forefront of the microsegmentation category, “consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation,” Muralidhar said.

“We were the first to introduce a unique API-based segmentation approach when most vendors were focused on network-based segmentation for microservices, which did little to reduce the attack surface,” he said. “We also pioneered an agentless approach for OT and IoT environments. This acquisition follows a similar path, driving microsegmentation in a bold new direction. No other vendor can boast such a wide range of policy enforcement techniques, all governed by a single, unified policy and visibility framework.”

As demand for microsegmentation rises, this presents a “huge” opportunity for ColorTokens and its partners to educate the market on the right approach for each asset class, Muralidhar said.

“Microsegmentation for the sake of it won’t help reduce overall risk or improve breach preparedness,” he said. “Partners should offer advisory services and guide clients in deploying the most effective approach.”

ColorTokens’ mission is to provide breach readiness to enterprises at all potential points of breach, Muralidhar said. Deploying network-based segmentation in environments like the cloud, however, is like “trying to fit a round peg in a square hole.”

“That’s why, when we assess an environment or asset type, we return to the metaphoric drawing board to deeply understand its risk profile and develop − or in this case, acquire − the right technology,” he said. “In short, ColorTokens will always do what’s right for the customer. This philosophy directly aligns with our channel strategy. We are a partner-exclusive organization, and the No. 1 reason is because partners serve as trusted advisors to clients. They evaluate the best solutions in the market before making recommendations, and we believe this is what doing right by the customer looks like in practice.”

Via the acquisition, PureID’s partners gain access to ColorTokens’ broader platform portfolio, Muralidhar said. In addition to offering PureID’s identity security solution, they can now offer ColorTokens’ microsegmentation platform.

“We are excited for ColorTokens to leverage PureID’s segment-leading, true-passwordless identity access management capabilities in their comprehensive breach-ready strategy,” said Ajit Hatti, PureID’s CEO. “Together, we will tremendously minimize the impact of a breach for businesses.”