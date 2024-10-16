Clarion Communications, the cloud-based unified communications and managed service provider from Atlanta, has finalized its acquisition of fellow UC and contact center-focused MSP IPitomy Communications.

The two companies will combine their assets and serve customers as a single-source UC/MSP. The combined company will now have 2,000 end-user customers and more than 200 dealer sales agents across the United States.

Clarion's Vincent Oddo

"The completion of this acquisition marks another major milestone in Clarion's journey as a leading UC/MSP to business customers of all sizes. Together, Clarion and IPitomy are uniquely positioned to provide these services with increased scale and resources," said Vincent Oddo, president, CEO and director at Clarion.

IPitomy CEO Joe Haines will continue to manage that part of the business as president and chief executive officer.

"... We welcome the IPitomy customers, employees, and Dealer sales agents and look forward to growing our business together," said Oddo.

Clarion's UC/MSP Expansion Plans

The IPitomy acquisition is part of Clarion's more extensive plans to bring together the unified communications and managed services industries.

"IPitomy is the latest in a long history of acquisitions that Clarion and its predecessor companies have completed over the past 20-plus years," said Oddo. "The additional revenue scale, customer density, and product offerings allow us to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We also intend to pursue additional M&A growth through tuck-in acquisitions in this highly fragmented UC/MSP industry."

