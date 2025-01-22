Citrix is focusing on customer endpoints with its acquisition of Germany-based Citrix Ready integration partner, Unicon.

Unicon is the provider of secure endpoint operating system (OS), eLux, along with the enterprise management platform, Scout. With the acquisition, Citrix aims to provide customers with a secure client OS and endpoint management that improves endpoint security, resiliency and operational costs.

In addition, enterprise customers can leverage eLux to extend the life of their current assets as they look to the upcoming Windows 10 end of support.

Citrix co-president Sridhar Mullapudi believes the hybrid work model “brings tremendous opportunities for employees.” However, he noted the challenges for IT teams that must balance security, performance, scalability and cost savings.

“Our acquisition of Unicon will enable our customers to maximize the value of their endpoints, giving users secure access to the Citrix platform without the need for additional software purchases,” he said.

Founded in Germany 30 years ago, Unicon says its eLux OS is deployed to more than 2.5 million endpoint devices across more than 65 countries. These include large-scale customers with fleets of more than 300,000 devices.

Unicon’s eLux OS and Scout management platform help organizations repurpose existing devices. This, said Citrix, reduces hardware waste and supports green IT initiatives. Scout also centralizes IT operations, simplifying application deployment and enabling IT teams to manage endpoints through a single interface.

The technology partnership between Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, and Unicon has been in place since 2001. eLux is integrated with Citrix technologies like virtual apps and desktops (VDI), desktop as a service (DaaS) and the Citrix Enterprise Browser. Customers can repurpose existing devices to access VDIs on-premises or in the cloud, as well as SaaS services, in a more cost-effective way, said the company.

With Unicon, Citrix specifically cited the needs of industries such as finance, public sectors and health care. It focused on offering cost-effective endpoint management with no additional OS license requirements, and the extending the life cycle of existing devices.

“Unicon’s solutions, combined with Citrix’s platform, create a powerful synergy for hybrid work,” said Philipp Benkler, former CEO of Unicon and now VP of product at Citrix. “By joining Citrix, we are helping businesses achieve secure, future-ready IT strategies.”

“With eLux and Scout as part of our platform, Citrix is delivering a comprehensive solution for organizations seeking to enhance security, reduce costs and embrace sustainable IT practices,” said Mullapudi.

Layoffs at Citrix's Parent Company

Citrix’s acquisition of Unicon for an undisclosed sum follows its recent purchases of deviceTRUST and Strong Network, which focused on to zero-trust security and hybrid work models.

Cloud Software Group’s goal is to become a $20 billion-plus diversified software company. However, earlier this month it announced a fresh round of layoffs at the firm. It marked the third January in a row in which the privately held company, which also owns Tibco, and business units related to those acquisitions, has cut workers.

The vendor also recently announced that Arrow Electronics will now serve as an exclusive distribution partner for Citrix’s midmarket and SMB business in North America and Europe.