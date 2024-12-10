Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, has acquired DeviceTrust and Strong Network to expand its platform’s capabilities.

The acquisitions allow Citrix’s platform to isolate and protect access to applications deployed across on-premises and cloud environments, while allowing access for developers to cloud development environments. Customers can simplify zero-trust access to meet diverse user needs in hybrid application deployments while reducing the risk of data loss.

Ethan Fitzsimons, Citrix’s vice president and head of global channels, said these acquisitions will create “significant” opportunities for his company's partners by expanding the range of services and solutions they can offer to customers.

Citrix's Ethan Fitzsimmons

“With the integration of DeviceTrust and Strong Network, partners can now offer advanced zero-trust security capabilities for VDI/DaaS environments and secure cloud development workflows, addressing critical customer needs for hybrid work,” he said. “They will also be able to leverage demand for secure hybrid work environments and offer Citrix Secure Private Access and related services. The partners will be able to deliver services such as implementation, customization and ongoing management of these integrated solutions."

DeviceTrust, Strong Network Capabilities

Related:Cohesity Finalizes Veritas Enterprise Data Protection Acquisition

The DeviceTrust technology allows real-time contextual access for VDI and DaaS environments. Organizations can monitor and respond to changes in device posture and user location.

By continuously assessing device attestation, the Citrix platform allows IT leaders to grant or revoke access based on real-time security conditions, offering organizations more control over their network access, the company said.

The Strong Network platform’s secure cloud development environments help businesses build, launch and access applications more efficiently and cost effectively, according to Citrix. Strong Network protects against data breaches with features like data loss prevention (DLP) and data infiltration detection, which guard against phishing, malware and credential theft.

Strong Network’s platform also ensures compliance with security standards such as National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO), while providing visibility and control throughout the application life cycle.

“These acquisitions strengthen Citrix’s competitive positioning as well as our partners,” Fitzsimons said. “The integration of DeviceTrust and Strong Network enables Citrix to offer a comprehensive zero-trust security platform that extends across all application types and use cases, which many competitors lack. Also, by embedding these technologies directly into the Citrix platform, customers gain access without requiring separate purchases. This positions Citrix and its partners to attract customers looking to consolidate vendors, especially as businesses focus on streamlining operations and improving cybersecurity in hybrid environments.”

Related:TeamViewer Acquisition of 1E Builds Company's DEX Chops

Platform-Driven Model

The acquisitions align with Citrix’s business and channel strategies, reinforcing its shift to a platform-driven model, Fitzsimons said.

“By embedding these new capabilities into its core universal and platform licenses, Citrix delivers added value to customers without introducing complexity,” he said. “The solutions are designed to create service opportunities for our partners, such as deployment and adoption support, empowering the channel to deliver greater value.”

In addition to these acquisitions, Citrix is also expanding support for Citrix Secure Private Access in hybrid environments. Businesses can manage secure access to applications across on-premises and cloud environments, extending zero-trust access controls to web and SaaS applications, virtual desktops and traditional client/server applications.

Related:Big Channel-Impacting M&A: Red Hat, CrowdStrike, More

“In the months ahead, partners can expect several benefits from Citrix following these acquisitions,” Fitzsimons said. “The newly integrated technologies will be included in the Citrix licenses, simplifying the sales and implementation process to streamline adoption. Citrix will also enhance partner support by offering additional technical resources, training and incentives to help partners maximize the value of these new capabilities. With improved zero-trust and secure cloud development features, partners will have new opportunities to create tailored services that meet specific customer needs. Programs like the Citrix Preferred Services Partner initiative will continue to expand, allowing partners to stand out based on their expertise and service quality. Additionally, Citrix is expected to maintain its momentum through further investments in organic innovation, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, ensuring partners will continue to receive greater value and services.”