Cisco Acquiring SnapAttack to Further Splunk Innovation

Cisco is acquiring SnapAttack, a threat detection and defense company, to drive further Splunk innovation in cybersecurity.

Cisco completed its $28 billion acquisition of Splunk in March. SnapAttack’s technology and expertise in threat detection and engineering will help Splunk further accelerate its organic “detection-as-code" road map, according to Cisco. It will deliver capabilities to help organizations "power the security operations center (SOC) of the future."

In a blog, Mike Horn, senior vice president and general manager of Splunk security products, said SnapAttack's solution supports the “complete detection content life cycle.” That includes curated detection content discovery, all the way through to the continuous validation, testing and assessment of deployed content.

Splunk's Mike Horn

“Today, SnapAttack is used by some of the world’s largest organizations in industries with the most stringent cybersecurity regulations,” he said. “With Cisco’s acquisition of SnapAttack, security teams using Splunk security products will see even more innovation with accelerated delivery of capabilities that offer even more control, visibility and advanced management of all their security content, including the content they develop themselves.”

Customers to Benefit from Splunk Innovation With SnapAttack

Related:Big Channel-Impacting M&A: Red Hat, CrowdStrike, More

SnapAttack monitors changes in the threat landscape and helps organizations understand if their current detection content protects them against the latest threats, Horn said. In addition, it recommends detection content for security teams.

“By bringing the new capabilities provided by SnapAttack together with Splunk’s existing security products, customers will benefit from an enhanced threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) platform that enables them to quickly adapt to changes in the threat landscape,” he said.

Key benefits of the SnapAttack acquisition include enhanced detection engineering and insights, and security information and event management (SIEM) modernization.

“As we continue to innovate and deliver solutions that support today’s new era of SIEM, we look forward to completing the acquisition and welcoming SnapAttack to Cisco and the Splunk team,” Horn said.