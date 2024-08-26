Cisco is acquiring Robust Intelligence, which protects enterprises from AI security and safety vulnerabilities.

Tom Gillis, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s security business group, announced the acquisition in a blog. This follows Cisco’s planned acquisition of DeepFactor. DeepFactor CEO Kiran Kamity announced that acquisition earlier this month.

Cisco isn’t saying how much it's paying for Robust Intelligence.

Gillis said Robust Intelligence is a “trailblazing company at the forefront of AI security solutions” and a “valued” member of the Cisco Investments portfolio.

“We see Robust Intelligence as a natural fit for Cisco that reinforces our dedication to responsible AI, and providing better outcomes through security for AI and AI for security,” he said. “Robust Intelligence’s focus and deep expertise in AI model security and governance perfectly complements our existing capabilities, accelerating our road map for the Cisco Security Cloud. The combination of Cisco and Robust Intelligence means that we can deliver advanced AI security processing seamlessly into the existing data flows, by inserting it into Cisco security and networking products. This will provide Cisco with unparalleled visibility into all of a customer’s AI traffic, enabling customers to build, deploy and secure AI applications with confidence.”

What Cisco Gains from Robust Intelligence

Gillis said with this acquisition, Cisco is gaining enhanced AI security, accelerated innovation and simplified operations.

“Robust Intelligence’s focus on automated model assessment and proactive AI risk mitigation aligns seamlessly with the Cisco Security Cloud,” he said. “This unified approach will allow customers to secure their network, AI applications and users all in one place.”

The acquisition marks an "exciting new chapter in our journey to secure the AI-driven enterprise,” Gillis said.

“Together, we’ll push the boundaries of AI security, empowering organizations to embrace AI’s full potential while safeguarding their critical assets," he said.

Gillis added that the company will provide more updates as the acquisition closes and Cisco integrates Robust Intelligence’s technology into the Cisco Security Cloud.

“Security leaders need purpose-built solutions they can trust to keep up with the new paradigm of AI risk,” said Yaron Singer, Robust Intelligence’s CEO and co-founder. “Our team is excited about the integral role our platform will play in shaping the future of the Cisco Security Cloud, providing end-to-end AI security and leading the AI revolution with Cisco.”