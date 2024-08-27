Check Point Software Technologies is acquiring Cyberint Technologies to fortify its security operations center (SOC) capabilities and managed threat intelligence offerings.

Also based in Israel, Cyberint Technologies provides external risk management solutions. It focuses on threat intelligence, digital risk protection and attack surface management. Its clientele includes Fortune 500 companies.

Check Point will integrate Cyberint Technologies' capabilities into its Infinity platform collaborative threat prevention. It will also be available as a managed service through Infinity platform services.

The acquisition should close by the end of 2024. Check Point isn’t saying how much it's paying for Cyberint.

Check Point Partners to Benefit from Cyberint Technologies Acquisition

Francisco Criado, Check Point’s vice president of global partner ecosystems, said this acquisition allows Check Point partners to better serve and support chief information security officers (CIS)s) and security teams, ensuring they have the tools needed to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Check Point's Francisco Criado

“We will provide training and enablement to partners following the successful completion of the acquisition,” he said.

Check Point partners will benefit from expanded opportunities, larger deal size and increased profitability, Criado said.

“The acquisition is expected to strengthen our prevention-first approach, with greater actionable intelligence for customers to manage external risks more effectively,” he said. “This will lead to opportunities in new buying centers across new prospects and existing customers."

By integrating this into the Infinity platform, it becomes easier to differentiate the overall solution, and position the platform with enterprises looking for an integrated value proposition, Criado said.

“By adding external risk management and threat intelligence, partners can get on a faster path to profitability,” he said.

"Leaked credentials and fake websites designed for malicious purposes are staggeringly prevalent today, with over 90% of organizations facing these threats,” said Yochai Corem, Cyberint Technologies’ CEO. “This highlights the urgent need for real-time intelligence and proactive defense strategies, which our technology is able to mitigate in an effective way. We are thrilled to join the Check Point team. Integrating our solutions into the Infinity platform will enhance our ability to protect organizations. Together, we will offer a more comprehensive ... SOC offering that covers both internal and external threats.”