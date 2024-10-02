Channel M&A Roundup: Verizon, ConnectWise, TD Synnex

Verizon buying Frontier Communications, ConnectWise's data protection deals and TD Synnex's purchase in Brazil highlight the latest M&A talk around the channel.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

October 8, 2024

13 Slides
Hot Channel-impacting M&A from September
Fox_Ana/Shutterstock

This month's look at the biggest channel-impacting M&A in the tech industry features leading companies seeking business deals that could change the state of competition in channel.

Verizon's decision to buy Frontier Communications will not only help Verizon to take its products and services to new markets in the United States, but also gives it an even larger customer base.

Also, ConnectWise made significant strides in its effort to compete with Kaseya by acquiring two data protection-focused companies.

Furthermore, TD Synnex acquired a Brazil-based cloud solutions provider as it strives to provide improved service to partners in South America.

These are just a few of the stories featured in Channel Futures' channel M&A roundup. You can read about all of them and more wheeling and dealing in the slideshow above.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsAgents

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
Sign Up For Special Deal