Channel M&A Roundup: Verizon, ConnectWise, TD Synnex

This month's look at the biggest channel-impacting M&A in the tech industry features leading companies seeking business deals that could change the state of competition in channel.

Verizon's decision to buy Frontier Communications will not only help Verizon to take its products and services to new markets in the United States, but also gives it an even larger customer base.

Also, ConnectWise made significant strides in its effort to compete with Kaseya by acquiring two data protection-focused companies.

Furthermore, TD Synnex acquired a Brazil-based cloud solutions provider as it strives to provide improved service to partners in South America.

These are just a few of the stories featured in Channel Futures' channel M&A roundup. You can read about all of them and more wheeling and dealing in the slideshow above.