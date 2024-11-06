Channel M&A Roundup: Kaseya, Cisco, Dialpad, Sophos
Kaseya boosts its subscription service via acquisition, Sophos lands a big cybersecurity fish, Cisco sells its stake in Rubrik, and more lead channel M&A in the past month.
November 12, 2024
This month's look at the biggest channel M&A in the tech industry features several significant shake-ups that may have longstanding impacts.
Xerox bought a Minnesota-based MSP for $400 million, a deal that will continue its expansion into managed services.
Kaseya acquired a very successful cloud security company whose product should offer a new edge for the latest version of its subscription service.
Finally, Cisco sold more than 180,000 shares that it had in Rubrik, leaving some with questions about the two companies' relationship.
These are just a few of the stories featured in Channel Futures' channel M&A roundup. You can read about all of them and more wheeling and dealing in the slideshow above.
If you missed last month's roundup, it's here.
