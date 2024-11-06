Channel M&A Roundup: Kaseya, Cisco, Dialpad, Sophos

This month's look at the biggest channel M&A in the tech industry features several significant shake-ups that may have longstanding impacts.

Xerox bought a Minnesota-based MSP for $400 million, a deal that will continue its expansion into managed services.

Kaseya acquired a very successful cloud security company whose product should offer a new edge for the latest version of its subscription service.

Finally, Cisco sold more than 180,000 shares that it had in Rubrik, leaving some with questions about the two companies' relationship.

