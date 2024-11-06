Channel M&A Roundup: Kaseya, Cisco, Dialpad, Sophos

Kaseya boosts its subscription service via acquisition, Sophos lands a big cybersecurity fish, Cisco sells its stake in Rubrik, and more lead channel M&A in the past month.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

November 12, 2024

19 Slides
Latest Channel M&A October 2024 deals
SergioVas/Shutterstock

This month's look at the biggest channel M&A in the tech industry features several significant shake-ups that may have longstanding impacts.

Xerox bought a Minnesota-based MSP for $400 million, a deal that will continue its expansion into managed services.

Kaseya acquired a very successful cloud security company whose product should offer a new edge for the latest version of its subscription service.

Finally, Cisco sold more than 180,000 shares that it had in Rubrik, leaving some with questions about the two companies' relationship.

These are just a few of the stories featured in Channel Futures' channel M&A roundup. You can read about all of them and more wheeling and dealing in the slideshow above.

If you missed last month's roundup, it's here.

Read more about:

MSPsVARs/SIsAgents

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW