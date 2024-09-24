This month's look at the biggest channel-impacting M&A in the tech industry features massive companies considering the sale of significant properties, regulatory deals and expanding resources.

First up is the HPE-Juniper acquisition, which faced heavy regulatory scrutiny in Europe and the United Kingdom over antitrust concerns. HPE was able to leap over the hurdles and is likely to finalize the deal soon.

Dell, meanwhile is considering the sale of cybersecurity provider Secureworks, a decision that could significantly impact Dell's bottom line.

Finally, Cisco is considering the acquisition of a company that specializes in AI intelligence.

These are just a few of the stories featured in Channel Futures' channel M&A roundup. You can read about all of them in the slideshow above.