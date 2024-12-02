Channel powerhouse CDW has strengthened its cloud practice with the acquisition of dedicated AWS managed cloud service provider, Mission Cloud Services.

The transaction complements CDW Digital Velocity, CDW’s cloud, data, AI and software platform engineering organization. Together, the two companies will make up CDW’s dedicated AWS practice.

“The acquisition of Mission accelerates our three-part growth strategy by augmenting our cloud services and enhancing our ability to deliver customer-centric outcomes across the full technology solutions stack and life cycle,” said Christine Leahy, chair and CEO, CDW. “We look forward to welcoming the talented Mission team to CDW and leveraging their robust cloud, security and AI expertise to lead the market and deliver on our purpose – to make technology work so people can do great things.”

CDW's Christine Leahy

Mission Cloud: AI Solutions for AWS-Managed Environments

Founded in 2017, Mission Cloud serves small and midmarket AWS customers by offering solutions and guidance for professional services projects, end-to-end cloud services, security, and AI solutions and software. As an AWS-certified generative AI partner, Mission offers AI and machine learning (ML) solutions and offers protection for AWS-managed environments.

The acquisition announcement coincides with AWS re:Invent this week in Las Vegas. At last year’s re:Invent, AWS channel leader Ruba Borno showcased how Mission Cloud used gen AI to help Magellan TV translate its library of documentaries into languages for a global audience. It created a solution that automated the entire workflow of translating and transcribing the documentaries into any language.

CDW’s Growth as an AWS Premier Tier Partner

“Joining CDW represents a pivotal moment to scale our dedicated AWS practice at all stages of the customer’s cloud, security and AI journey,” said Simon Anderson, Mission Cloud founder and CEO. “As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, we are strategically positioned to help CDW’s extensive customer network embrace and accelerate building on AWS and optimize their technology investments and AI-driven innovation.”

Mission Cloud's Simon Anderson

Bob Kirby, SVP, public sector & digital velocity, CDW, said both companies are trusted advisors to customers.

“Together we will deliver powerful, world-class cloud services to the market. By leveraging our combined technical and industry expertise across all end markets, CDW grows as an AWS Premier Tier Partner with a combined 17 AWS Competencies," said Kirby.

CDW didn't say how much it's paying for Mission Cloud. The company has seen two reported rounds of layoffs in 2024, in January and October.

