CallTower Acquisition of Inoria to Enrich Channel

The CCaaS provider's channel partners will reportedly soon reap the benefits of the CallTower acquisition of digital transformation company Inoria.

Moshe Beauford, Contributing Editor

January 8, 2025

CallTower acquisition of Inoria
Ihar Halavach/Shutterstock

Contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) and collaboration solutions software provider CallTower on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Inoria, a Genesys North American and Canadian "premier partner."

Irwin Lazar, president and principal analyst at research firm Metrigy, said that CallTower's acquisition of Inoria demonstrates the need for complete end-to-end solutions and services in the contact center space.

Metrigy's Irwin Lazar

Metrigy's Irwin Lazar

"CallTower builds upon their existing PSTN and Microsoft Teams capabilities to expand their managed contact center offerings. The move will permit them to expand capabilities in Canada and differentiate themselves through a complete set of [unified communications] and [contact center] offerings, which include implementation, ongoing management and PSTN connectivity," Lazar told Channel Futures.

Canada-based Inoria focuses predominantly on digital transformation efforts in unified communications, extending various services that span workforce management, customer experience (CX) and contact center auditing.

Inoria further concentrates on multiple vertical initiatives, including retail, energy, legal, insurance and business process outsourcing, so merging the duo's forces suggests that both unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and CCaaS will become central to CallTower, along with the addition of Inoria's customer experience (CX) abilities, which should expand the company's global reach and overall delivery capabilities.

CallTower Acquisition to Broaden Partner Solutions

On the heels of the acquisition, CallTower's chief revenue officer, William Rubio, told Channel Futures that this deal will impact the provider's channel partner program, noting that Inoria's innovation streak with Genesys will only work to their partners' benefit.

"Their exceptional expertise and innovation in Genesys CCaaS technology, including Genesys Cloud, Genesys Cloud AI, and now enterprise conversational artificial intelligence (AI), will work to enhance our portfolio and expand solution options for our partners," Rubio told Channel Futures.

CallTower's William Rubio

CallTower's William Rubio

Rubio said the acquisition will enable the company to "meet the growing and complex demands of today’s global market for our partners and their customers."

Most importantly, the CallTower executive shared that the expanded portfolio will "empower our partners to offer advanced solutions that address a wide range of enterprise challenges."

Year of Innovation

In December, CallTower likewise made headlines with its analytics collaboration tools for Microsoft Teams, a solution it says lends organizations a glimpse into their performance via communications patterns, employee wellbeing and overall productivity.

What's more, in 2024, the CCaaS provider made moves to release its Microsoft Copilot integration, and when it expanded its Operator Connect offer in Latin America and Asia Pacific. The company also announced a strategic partnership with Phonism in 2024.

CallTower chief executive officer Bret England said the integration should happen "swiftly, along with an expanded launch of innovative and connected global communications solutions."

Moshe Beauford

Moshe Beauford

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Moshe has nearly a decade of expertise reporting on enterprise technology. Within that world, he covers breaking news, artificial intelligence, contact center, unified communications, collaboration, cloud adoption (digital transformation), user/customer experience, hardware/software, etc.

As a contributing editor at Channel Futures, Moshe covers unified communications/collaboration from a channel angle. He formerly served as senior editor at GetVoIP News and as a tech reporter at UC/CX Today.

Moshe also has contributed to Unleash, Workspace-Connect, Paste Magazine, Claims Magazine, Property Casualty 360, the Independent, Gizmodo UK, and ‘CBD Intel.’ In addition to reporting, he spends time DJing electronic music and playing the violin. He resides in Mexico.

