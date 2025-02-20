Another Pennsylvania-based technology advisor has agreed to an acquisition.

Bluewave Technology Group has acquired part of Avail Technology Solutions. Specifically, Bluewave is buying the advisory (agency) division of Avail. Avail's MSP business will continue to operate as Avail360.

Avail, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, started in 1989, and its name has changed over the years. It now goes by "Avail, a Bluewave company." The companies said Avail helps deepen Bluewave's advisory expertise in multiple technology areas. They also note that Bluewave will support Avail's clients with "extensive resources and industry leadership," as well as "an even broader portfolio of solutions."

“As the technology landscape continues to evolve, this partnership allows Avail’s advisory business to deliver even greater value to our clients,” Avail president and chief technology officer Jason Cadwalader said. “Bluewave’s extensive resources, deep industry relationships and client-first philosophy align perfectly with the approach that has made Avail successful for decades.”

Avail Technology Solutions

Avail's roots go back 35 years, when Daryl Heller and Bob Horst founded it. The company, previously known as Premier Management Group, offered technology procurement and management services to customers.

MicroCorp, a tech services distributor (then known as a master agent) with a strong East Coast presence, bought PMG in 2012 (an article at the time by Channel Futures' Kelly Teal details MicroCorp's strategy behind buying PMG and other agencies). According to PTG's Linkedin profile, Heller repurchased PMG in 2017. It took on the name Premier Technology Group (PTG).

PTG then merged with the MSP Avail Technology Solutions in 2021 and took on its name.

"Avail was originally started as an MSP to serve local SMB customers in the central Pennsylvania market. As the portfolio of services available through the channel to PTG expanded to include additional services, including managed IT and security services, we felt it was appropriate to consolidate the brand under Avail to represent the breadth of services and expertise we provided to our clients," said Cadwalader. "PTG had a long legacy of expertise in connectivity and collaboration, but the change to Avail signaled an expansion of capabilities. This expansion drove adoption of services beyond connectivity and collaboration which better aligned our objectives with leaders in the advisory ecosystem like Bluewave."

Cadwalader was the director of solutions and technology at PremierComm, which eventually merged with PTG/Avail.

Bluewave's Seth Penland

Avail reports working with more than 800 clients. The annual IT spend Avail manages adds up to $27 million, according to its website.

“This acquisition represents a natural alignment between Bluewave and Avail,” Bluewave founder and CEO Seth Penland said. “Avail's longstanding reputation as a trusted advisor, their deep industry expertise, and their commitment to customer success mirror our own values. Together, we are enhancing our ability to serve enterprises with the insights, expertise and vendor-neutral guidance they need to drive technology decisions with confidence.”

A significant portion of Bluewave's acquired companies stem from the Northeast and Pennsylvania. Comtel Group, its previous acquiree (in November), hails from Massachusetts. Helm Partners, which Bluewave acquired in 2022, is about 60 miles from Avail's office.