Big Channel-Impacting M&A: Red Hat, CrowdStrike, More
A private equity investment into a big-name nonprofit industry organization and AI-based mergers and acquisitions are among the biggest channel-impacting M&A deals in the past month.
December 6, 2024
This month's look at the biggest channel M&A in the tech industry is smaller compared to most months due to the approaching holidays, but it doesn't mean there were not game-changing stories that came to pass.
Two private-equity firms teamed up to convert a nonprofit organization into a for-profit source of training.
The now-merged operation of Netrio and Success Software Consulting are expanding their managed services presence in New England.
And IBM-owned Red Hat is making generative AI more viable than ever before for its clients via a new M&A deal.
These are just a few of the stories featured in Channel Futures' latest channel M&A roundup. You can read about all of them and more wheeling and dealing in the slideshow above.
