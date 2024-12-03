Big Channel-Impacting M&A: Red Hat, CrowdStrike, More

This month's look at the biggest channel M&A in the tech industry is smaller compared to most months due to the approaching holidays, but it doesn't mean there were not game-changing stories that came to pass.

Two private-equity firms teamed up to convert a nonprofit organization into a for-profit source of training.

The now-merged operation of Netrio and Success Software Consulting are expanding their managed services presence in New England.

And IBM-owned Red Hat is making generative AI more viable than ever before for its clients via a new M&A deal.

These are just a few of the stories featured in Channel Futures' latest channel M&A roundup. You can read about all of them and more wheeling and dealing in the slideshow above.

