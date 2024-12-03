Big Channel-Impacting M&A: Red Hat, CrowdStrike, More

A private equity investment into a big-name nonprofit industry organization and AI-based mergers and acquisitions are among the biggest channel-impacting M&A deals in the past month.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

December 6, 2024

big channel M&A in November 2024

This month's look at the biggest channel M&A in the tech industry is smaller compared to most months due to the approaching holidays, but it doesn't mean there were not game-changing stories that came to pass.

Two private-equity firms teamed up to convert a nonprofit organization into a for-profit source of training.

The now-merged operation of Netrio and Success Software Consulting are expanding their managed services presence in New England.

And IBM-owned Red Hat is making generative AI more viable than ever before for its clients via a new M&A deal.

These are just a few of the stories featured in Channel Futures' latest channel M&A roundup. You can read about all of them and more wheeling and dealing in the slideshow above.

If you missed last month's roundup, it's here.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

