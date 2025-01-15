New Jersey-based data security company AvePoint is buying Microsoft-focused MSP Ydentic in hopes of incorporating Ydentic's AI cybersecurity technologies into its platform and provide more options to customers.

AvePoint plans to incorporate Ydentic's product line into Elements, its MSP platform for developing profitability, efficiency, scalability and other security-centric revenue streams. This includes Ydentic's AI-powered security tools.

AvePoint's Tianyi Jiang

“We are thrilled to welcome Jorn Wittendorp and the Ydentic team to AvePoint,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang, CEO and cofounder of AvePoint. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic priority to scale and expand our channel ecosystem. Together, we will enhance automation, service management, and reporting and data insights capabilities for MSPs, creating further competitive differentiation and economic opportunity for our channel partners.”

Ydentic's Jorn Wittendorp

“Joining forces with AvePoint is a tremendous opportunity for Ydentic,” said Jorn Wittendorp, founder and CEO of Ydentic. “Modern MSPs require modern technology solutions to manage, scale and grow their practices. Our shared vision of empowering MSPs with cutting-edge technology and automation will drive significant value for our customers and AvePoint’s growing channel business.”

AvePoint has attempted to make a name for itself by focusing on using AI to empower its products. It tried to set itself apart in November by creating the first-to-market tool for benchmarking data for Microsoft 365 Copilot.