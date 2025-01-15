AvePoint Gets AI Cybersecurity Tools via Microsoft MSP AcquisitionAvePoint Gets AI Cybersecurity Tools via Microsoft MSP Acquisition

Ydentic, a multitenant management company known for its AI-powered cybersecurity tools, will now integrate its products with AvePoint's platform.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

January 15, 2025

1 Min Read
AvePoint buys Ydentic for AI cybersecurity tools
khunkornStudio/Shutterstock

New Jersey-based data security company AvePoint is buying Microsoft-focused MSP Ydentic in hopes of incorporating Ydentic's AI cybersecurity technologies into its platform and provide more options to customers.

AvePoint plans to incorporate Ydentic's product line into Elements, its MSP platform for developing profitability, efficiency, scalability and other security-centric revenue streams. This includes Ydentic's AI-powered security tools.

AvePoint's Tianyi Jiang

AvePoint's Tianyi Jiang

“We are thrilled to welcome Jorn Wittendorp and the Ydentic team to AvePoint,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang, CEO and cofounder of AvePoint. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic priority to scale and expand our channel ecosystem. Together, we will enhance automation, service management, and reporting and data insights capabilities for MSPs, creating further competitive differentiation and economic opportunity for our channel partners.”

Ydentic's Jorn Wittendorp

Ydentic's Jorn Wittendorp

Why AvePoint Wanted Ydentic's AI Cybersecurity Tools

“Joining forces with AvePoint is a tremendous opportunity for Ydentic,” said Jorn Wittendorp, founder and CEO of Ydentic. “Modern MSPs require modern technology solutions to manage, scale and grow their practices. Our shared vision of empowering MSPs with cutting-edge technology and automation will drive significant value for our customers and AvePoint’s growing channel business.”

Related:Latest Channel M&A Deals: Cisco, Comcast

AvePoint has attempted to make a name for itself by focusing on using AI to empower its products. It tried to set itself apart in November by creating the first-to-market tool for benchmarking data for Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW