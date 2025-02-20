National technology advisory firm Upstack has acquired V3 Technology in a deal the company said is its 35th since 2021.

V3, based out of Little Rock, Arkansas, has sold its book of business to Upstack, which has grown into one of the largest tech advisor agencies in North America. According to Upstack, V3 employees will join Upstack, and president Tom VanVeckhoven has taken on the title of partner. The company website bears the name "V3 Technology, an Upstack company."

VanVeckhoven pointed to new resources V3 will get as part of the deal.

“We’re excited to join Upstack, which provides V3 with the perfect model for continued growth and sustainability,” said VanVeckhoven. “The resources and support Upstack offers will enable us to serve our customers better while expanding our reach into larger accounts. We’re looking forward to growing together.”

V3 started in 2012 and has reached gold and platinum recognition from tech services distributor Avant.

Tom VanVeckhoven

“Tom, Miles and the V3 Technology team are an exciting addition to the Upstack family,” Upstack CEO and founder Christopher Trapp said. “V3’s expertise in network optimization and deep commitment to customer service aligns perfectly with Upstack's objectives to deliver customized, transformative technology solutions and support to better serve midmarket and enterprise clients.”

The agreement is Upstack's second since last summer when it announced the acquisition of Performance Networks.

Upstack's Chris Trapp

V3 Technology

VanVeckhoven worked at AT&T prior to V3. He had been working as a technical sales consultant and was supporting some of AT&T's top channel partners. VanVeckhoven said he had noticed an opportunity to give clients improved customer support.

"We built V3 around customer relationships. We’re fanatical about customer service. We support our customers from ‘cradle to grave,’ from presales to bill review," he said.

The company began with a focus on AT&T. The firm ultimately leveraged supplier agreements from Avant to offer additional suppliers, according to a news release.