Consulting services-focused AchieveUnite is acquiring channel consulting firm Rohner & Associates with a goal of becoming one of the leading partner consulting firms in the industry.

AchieveUnite will acquire all of R&A's assets, including its models and tools to help predict productivity costs and program efficiencies. It will also provide new tools for educating and training partners in how to use R&A's tools. Furthermore, AchieveUnite will bring on R&A founder Ron Rohner, a 50-year veteran of the channel, as a key advisor for the company.

AchieveUnite's Theresa Caragol

Rohner is the "godfather of channel and partner consulting," AchieveUnite founder and CEO Theresa Caragol told Channel Futures. "Many of the best people in this space were tutored by Ron and his team. About six months ago, he decided that [AchieveUnite] was the best home for his people and tools."

The addition of R&A will fuel AchieveUnite's partnering success methodology by adding a "whole other level of content to deepen that acumen and strengthen our AI platform [Ignite AI]," Caragol said. Its benefits will also trickle down into "better partner programs, meaning they're helping their partners to sell better."

Why Rohner & Associates Joined AchieveUnite

The addition of R&A's channel intelligence and tools into Ignite AI will provide a number of benefits for partners. These include reducing onboarding time, boosting recruitment success rates, shortening sales and adoption cycles, and increasing ROI on channel investments.

Related:Menlo Security Acquires File Security-Focused Votiro

Grammarly's Ko Mistry

"AchieveUnite and Rohner & Associates are a combined powerhouse," Ko Mistry, channel leader at Grammarly, said. "I've leaned on them and learned a lot to evolve my partnership strategy. This acquisition brings together two trusted, experienced partners, enhancing AchieveUnite's ability to provide innovative, market-leading insights and strategies. Their combined knowledge, IP and AI-powered data analytics will drive faster go-to-market solutions and increase confidence and conviction for AchieveUnite clients."

R&A was founded in 1994 and has been serving the channel ever since with a special focus on intellectual property. It has served companies such as Apple, Cisco, Sun and VMware.