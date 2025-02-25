Massachusetts-based Amplix is expanding with the acquisition of GlobalNet Communications, a Florida-based technology advisory firm.

Gemspring Capital-backed Amplix announced the deal on Tuesday, but didn't say how much it's paying for GlobalNet. Amplix will bring on Brittani Houghton, a managing partner of GlobalNet since 2005. Her father, Mahlan Houghton, founded GlobalConnect in 1991. According to Amplix, business customers know GlobalNet for helping them source data, voice and cloud solutions.

“GlobalNet has a long history of helping businesses navigate complex technology decisions while enhancing their vendor relationships through superior customer service," Brittani Houghton said. "By joining forces with Amplix, we gain access to broader expertise and resources, enabling us to deliver even greater value to our customers. Amplix stood out as the ideal partner due to its unwavering commitment to customer relationships, ensuring that our customers will continue to receive the high level of excellence they’ve come to expect from us since 1991.”

Brittani Houghton

Amplix Acquisition Strategy

The total number of Amplix acquisitions now stands at 10. Most of those companies, though not all, fit into the category of a technology advisor (agent), which consults on telecommunications, IT and cloud offers, earning residual commissions from the vendors it refers to customers. Amplix also acquired mobile device management provider CAG.

Related:Amplix Buys New Jersey-Based Tech Advisor

Amplix formed in late 2022 when three established New England-based agencies joined forces with one another under Gemspring's backing.

GlobalNet writes on its website that its team members will continue to service customer accounts "just wearing an Amplix logo going forward."

Amplix's Dan Gill

“GlobalNet’s commitment to outstanding customer service and long-term relationships aligns perfectly with our client-centric approach to technology advisory," Amplix CEO Dan Gill said. "This acquisition not only expands our team with skilled, like-minded professionals but also strengthens our presence in Florida, an area where we have been growing both organically and through acquisitions.”

Acquisition in the advisory channel has picked up in the last month. Rival national tech advisor firms Bluewave and Upstack both announced acquisitions last week.