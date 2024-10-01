IoT Management Subscription Service Digi 360 Debuts
Digi 360, which the connectivity provider just launched, offers tools for enhancing an IoT network through control centers and customer service.
October 1, 2024
Digi International, the provider of IoT connectivity products, has launched a subscription-based solution for supporting ease-of-use, deployment visibility and optimized ROI for routers.
Digi 360, which the company unveiled on Tuesday, is a subscription service offering a connectivity package with some tools that it designed to simplify the process of deploying internet of-things-focused projects. These tools include automation and edge computing that are relevant to several different types of deployments, management software hosted in the command center, Digi-made cellular devices, and customer care provided by Digi.
Digi's Tony Puopolo
“The launch of Digi 360 will provide a massive benefit to our channel, as [partners] seek to provide the most comprehensive and easy-to-use solutions to their customers," Tony Puopolo, SVP and general manager of Digi managed solutions, told Channel Futures. "From a single SKU, their customers will have a fully supported solution that comes with integrated security and management, as well as an industry-leading warranty and 24/7/365 customer care. And that, in turn, results in ease-of-deployment, scalability, an improved customer experience and ROI.”
Digi 360's Extra Options
Customers can also get additional add-ons to their subscription, including storage facilities, WAN bonding and a mobile VPN.
Digi's Landon Reese
“Digi 360 stands as the definitive solution for secure wireless connectivity deployments,” said Landon Reese, VP of product management at Digi International. “Bringing together software, management capabilities, state-of-the-art edge devices and expert support into a unified, comprehensive package, Digi 360 ensures our customers experience unmatched efficiency, security and reliability while enjoying significant cost savings.”
In August, the company hired Dane Surkamer, a former executive from Cradlepoint, as its new vice president of global channel sales. Surkamer's role will be to improve channel revenue growth and to simplify the process for VARs and MSPs alike.
