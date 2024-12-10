Cato Networks Unveils SASE-Native IoT/OT Solution

SASE provider Cato Networks is debuting a native IoT/OT solution that it says will help enterprises simplify the management and security of IoT and OT items in one place.

Cato IoT/OT Security will be a new native feature in the Cato SASE Cloud Platform. Enterprises can activate the new solution with a single click of a button. This expansion of the Cato platform will add instant visibility into IoT/OT environments, which helps identify devices and key details about them. The new feature will also allow customers to enforce various policies and how they control or regulate the relevant IoT devices via the IoT/OT solution. The new feature also helps with threat prevention by using Cato's DNS and IPS security tools to protect IoT tools.

Cato Networks' Shlomo Kramer

"Cato Networks is the only SASE leader to build an IoT/OT security solution from the ground up and deliver it natively from a single, cloud-native platform," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO at Cato Networks. "Some SASE portfolio companies address IoT/OT security by repackaging acquired point solutions and requiring customers to handle complex deployment and integration. This approach increases costs, operational burden and security gaps, which undermines the promise of simplification with a SASE platform. With Cato IoT/OT Security, we are making it easy for customers. There is no integration required. It just works."

The new expansion of the SASE cloud platform is now available to customers around the world.

Cato Networks announced on Dec. 3 that its products are now available on the AWS marketplace, hoping to accelerate SASE adoption.

It also unveiled its Safe TLS Inspection tool in November, which aims to change how companies inspect and review encrypted traffic.