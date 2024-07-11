Global communications infrastructure provider Zayo just unveiled a series of network upgrades that will expand the wavelength options available in its markets.

These include additional 400G-enabled wavelength routes not available from any other provider, the company said, as well as expanded on-demand network and IP core upgrades.

Zayo's Bill Long

“Today's businesses need to deliver connections and experiences faster than ever to remain competitive. And in our digital business age, their network can be a make-or-break,” said Bill Long, chief product and strategy officer at Zayo. “Zayo has built North America's largest independent fiber network, and we continue to advance our offerings to ensure our customers have a network that's ready for tomorrow's challenges. Our ongoing infrastructure upgrades continue to make our network a competitive differentiator — providing fast, reliable connectivity where it's needed most, from tier-1 cities to rural markets and data centers."

The 400G upgrades will affect the Los Angeles-San Jose route as well as Chicago-St. Louis, Reno to Barstow, California; Columbus-Pittsburgh; and Quebec to Montreal.

Zayo also added 11 new North American IP points of presence (PoPs) in key data centers. These are in Arizona, California, Florida, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey and Ontario, Canada.

Zayo ranked No. 7 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501. The company has become a significant player in managed services over the past few years, particularly via acquisition.