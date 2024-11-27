Channel People on the Move: AT&T, HP, Nextiva, Sophos, More

We also have new hires and promotions at Advantix, Avant, ConnectWise, Dialpad, N-able, Ntirety, TPx and more.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

December 3, 2024

36 Slides
Channel People on the Move 12-3-24

Already have an account?

November was another big month for new hires and promotions in the channel as evidenced by another edition of Channel People on the Move packed with more than 40 channel managers, channel leaders, CROs, CEOs and more.

AT&T said so long to a longtime, well-known channel leader, while welcoming his replacement and promoting a channel strategy executive.

Cybersecurity companies were very active with personnel moves, including Proofpoint, Sophos, Vectra AI and Corero.

TPx, which has evolved from a business communications provider to an MSP and managed connectivity company over the past several years, named a new channel director.

Both HP and Ooma brought back channel execs who left for a few years but found the grass to be green where they were before.

See the slideshow above for the Channel People on the Move in November, but don't forget you can keep up with People on the Move in near real-time by visiting our page dedicated to the topic.

Missed last month's Channel People on the Move feature featuring Lenovo, Nextiva, Aryaka and more? It's here.

Read more about:

MSPsVARs/SIsAgents

About the Author

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW