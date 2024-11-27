Channel People on the Move: AT&T, HP, Nextiva, Sophos, More
We also have new hires and promotions at Advantix, Avant, ConnectWise, Dialpad, N-able, Ntirety, TPx and more.
December 3, 2024
November was another big month for new hires and promotions in the channel as evidenced by another edition of Channel People on the Move packed with more than 40 channel managers, channel leaders, CROs, CEOs and more.
AT&T said so long to a longtime, well-known channel leader, while welcoming his replacement and promoting a channel strategy executive.
Cybersecurity companies were very active with personnel moves, including Proofpoint, Sophos, Vectra AI and Corero.
TPx, which has evolved from a business communications provider to an MSP and managed connectivity company over the past several years, named a new channel director.
Both HP and Ooma brought back channel execs who left for a few years but found the grass to be green where they were before.
See the slideshow above for the Channel People on the Move in November, but don't forget you can keep up with People on the Move in near real-time by visiting our page dedicated to the topic.
