PRESS RELEASE — August 12, 2024 — Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female technology channel leaders, announced today that channel executive-turned-career leadership coach Rema Lolas, Founder and CEO of Unstoppable Leadership and ACW Member, will deliver the keynote address at its ACWConnect Live! networking event at Channel Futures MSP Summit, Sept. 16-19, 2024, at the Georgia World Conference Center in Atlanta.

ACWConnect Live! kicks off the MSP Summit at 4-7 p.m., Sept. 16, and will focus on strategies for advancing careers and opportunities for women in the channel.

Lolas’ keynote address, “Own Your Journey,” is a wake-up call for women to take ownership of their lives and write their own stories. “It's easy to live a life dictated by societal expectations or familial pressures,” Lolas says. “We often have an ‘aha’ moment, realizing our current path doesn't align with what truly lights us up, leading to burnout and overwhelm.” In her address, Lolas will share ways to overcome fears, limiting beliefs, unhealthy narratives and habituated behaviors to achieve our career goals and live our best lives.

Following this inspiring keynote, Lolas will lead a Career Planning Workshop and a Keynote Panel with channel women who will share their stories about challenges, wins and lessons learned.

Lolas’ own story is of a long tech channel career in which she earned coveted regional and global leadership positions that also led to burnout and chronic fatigue. That experience inspired her to transform leadership development through an innovative approach that strives for outstanding results while honoring individual well-being as the founder and CEO of Unstoppable Leadership. —

ACWConnect’s event will also include networking and engaging programming, such as:

Welcoming remarks from ACW President Mayka Rosales-Peterson

Free headshots for social media

Networking opportunities

Raffle prizes

Swag bags

More

The ACWConnect Live! event is open to all genders attending the Channel Futures MSP Summit. Admission is free to all ACW members, and advance tickets are $40 for non-members. Click here to register. Become an ACW member and attend for free; sign up at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/join.

Tickets are limited to the space available. Advance registration is recommended. Pre-registration closes at 5 p.m. EDT on September 13. Additional tickets may be available at the door for $50 on a “first come, first served” basis.

ACWConnect Live! is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors, including: Diamond: Comcast Business, Lumen and RapidScale, a Cox Business Company; Platinum: Ostra, RingCentral, Telesystem and Vonage; Gold: 8x8 and Telarus; Silver: Crown Castle, Five9, Fusion Connect, Granite, Intelisys, Ooma and TPx; Strategic Partners: AchieveUnite, BuzzTheory, Channel Partners, ChannelVision, channelWise, Go-To, iAgent Network, Technology Advisor Alliance, Unstoppable Leadership and Yotta 2024.

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women’s careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

