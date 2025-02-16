“We’re all in this together.”

That was the message last week at an event co-hosted by distributor Exertis and VAR Softcat that looked to advance LGBTQIA+ inclusion in tech.

Speakers mcalled for continued collaboration and external advocacy to maintain momentum and consistency in LGBTQIA+ support. This, they said, was important as organisations face cultural and political inconsistencies around diversity.

There are efforts underway in the U.S. to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Several high-profile tech firms, including Meta and Amazon are abandoning their DEI programs.

Nevertheless, there are some big names still championing DEI in tech. The London event saw likes of Microsoft, IBM and Avanade throw their weight behind efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity in the channel.

“There are always going to be differences in cultures and authorities in different regions,” said Erica Rose, DEI advocate and MD of Unleashed International. “That’s a massive challenge for organizations that do have offices based in U.K. and the U.S., because how do you support those people?”

Unleashed International's Erica Rose

Recent Canalys – an Informa Tech Target company that also owns Channel Futures – data also indicates a divergence between vendors and partners on DEI.

It shows that 31% of channel partners globally have seen their DEI teams reduced in size — or eliminated entirely. A further 33% stated they did not have a DEI team to begin with. However, interestingly, 36% of partners report their DEI teams have grown or remained the same size in the last year. Therefore, the largest category of all (36%) continue to invest in DEI teams.

Related:The Hidden Innovators Who Helped Shaped Technology and Business

A Value-Driven Approach to LGBTQIA+ Inclusion in Tech

Elsewhere, vendor and channel representatives discussed the benefits that diversity of thought, experience and opinions can bring to organizations, and shared examples of successful inclusive initiatives.

Lee Jones, senior partner development manager at Microsoft, advocated for a value-driven approach to LGBTQIA+ inclusion, rather than just relying on the business case. This allows employees to be their authentic selves and perform at their best.

Microsoft's Lee Jones

Jones said she hid both her sexuality and neurodiversity for a long time in the workplace. This had a detrimental impact on her contribution to the business, she explained.

“I would not talk about that aspect of me for so long, and that had such a negative impact on me and the way that I performed in the business. So when you look at it as a business case, it’s about: what's it doing to that person? How much time and effort and energy are they taking away from actually adding value? It’s a negative impact, but that links to the value. When the values are there, and I can be my true self and be open about every aspect of my life, then I can be the best version, do the best work I can.”

Related:How Women (and Allies) Are Shaping the Future of Digital Customer Communications