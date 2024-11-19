TD Synnex: North America Leads the Way in AI Adoption

Channel partners in North America are leading the way in delivering AI innovation, speeding past their counterparts in other regions.

More than 86% of North American partners reported successful AI deals closing in the past year, compared to the global average of 77%, according to TD Synnex's third annual Direction of Technology report. The report surveyed more than 1,000 technology resellers, systems integrators, service providers and managed service providers across 60 countries on topics like AI adoption, but has been releasing the results region by region.

More than one-quarter of respondents also identified AI business as a top revenue driver in 2024. The number of companies failing to profit from AI is declining, with only 14% reporting that they closed no AI deals in 2024. Only 3% of respondents expect that to stay the same in 2025, confirming AI momentum continuing into 2025.

TD Synnex's Reyna Thompson

“The North American results of this year’s Direction of Technology Report point toward collaboration as the cornerstone of success for us all,” said Reyna Thompson, incoming president, North America, TD Synnex. “Nearly half of partners cited increasing competition and margin pressures as their top concern. As these challenges continue to evolve, it is more important than ever to forge relationships with trusted advisors who can help you navigate uncertainty and new opportunities. The report outlines this as the path forward for partners of the future who are poised to thrive by leveraging high-growth technologies and hardware solutions.”

AI Adoption in the International Market

TD Synnex's report offered a number of other insights. For example, security, AI and networking remain the top in-demand skills. AI skills were in less demand in North America (23% vs. 27% global), which TD Synnex interprets as evidence that North America has matured technologically further regarding AI than other regions.

The DoT results from Latin America and the Caribbean are currently available, and EMEA and APJ are expected to be released later this year.

TD Synnex appointed Thompson to her role as president of North America in September. She formally takes over the post at the end of this month.