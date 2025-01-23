TD Synnex UK Extends $2.47 Billion in Credit Lines to ChannelTD Synnex UK Extends $2.47 Billion in Credit Lines to Channel

The rise in credit lines is fuelled by changes to partner business needs, driven by end-customer requirements for hybrid technology deployments.

January 23, 2025

TD Synnex has now extended more than £2 billion ($2.47 billion) in credit lines to the U.K. channel.

The rise in credit lines has been fueled by steady growth and changes to partner business needs said the distribution giant. These are driven by end-customer requirements for hybrid technology deployments.

“With partners now operating mixed models of solutions sales, subscriptions and services, the availability of these options is more important than ever,” said David Watts, regional vice president and managing director, U.K. and Ireland, TD Synnex.

TD Synnex's David Watts

“While end customer organisations may want to invest in new technologies and solutions, it is not always easy to allocate funding right away. In addition, most customers now want to use a mix of on-premises and cloud solutions, and to both purchase and own products outright and take advantage of subscription offerings. As a consequence, partners are now having to manage ever-more-complex installations and their business models are changing.

“We are here to support them in every way we can, and credit and finance options are a foundational element of our services that underpin our partners’ ability to do business.”

As well as credit lines, TD Synnex provides options through its specialist finance arm, TD Synnex Capital. Solutions are available to support subscription payments for software and services and consumption-based financing.

TD Synnex Rolls Out New Short-Term Credit Program

Smaller partners that are growing fast can leverage the TD Synnex Credit Elevator, which enables partners to increase their credit limit automatically as they grow, without having to re-apply, by meeting a set of pre-set requirements.

The distributor has previously introduced a short-term credit program that will provide partners with extended payment terms. Called Amplify, TD Synnex Capital’s program includes extended payment terms of 45, 60, 75 or 90 days, common due dates and a portal to help partners self-manage payables.

