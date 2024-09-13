Exclaimer, the email signature management platform, is partnering with distributor TD Synnex to make its products more available in North America.

Exclaimer is best known for providing tools for average users to manage their email signatures and save time. The customers also receive secure email communication standards that are up to industry standards.

TD Synnex MSPs Get Email Signature Management

Through the agreement, Exclaimer's services will be available through TD Synnex's MSP partners in North America.

Exclaimer's Shawn Berry

“We’re thrilled to partner with TD Synnex, whose global reach means more organizations will have access to our innovative and game-changing email signature technology, along with top-tier support from a network of highly regarded MSPs,” said Shawn Berry, global head of distribution at Exclaimer. “Together with TD Synnex, MSP partners can empower their customers to personalize email signatures seamlessly bringing them new opportunities for growth and efficiency.”

TD Synnex's Jessica McDowell

"TD Synnex is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Jessica McDowell, SVP of business development and security strategy at TD Synnex. "With Exclaimer added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our MSP offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

TD Synnex has had a busy couple of months since its old CEO stepped down and was replaced by Patrick Zammit. The company announced on Thursday an agreement to acquire a Brazilian cloud solutions provider to help expand its cloud migration services in South America.

The distributor also announced on Sept. 3 that president of North America Peter Larocque would step down from his role, to be replaced by Reyna Thompson. Expect the transition in late November.