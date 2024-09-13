Exclaimer Expands North American Presence via TD Synnex Partnership

TD Synnex will now distribute Exclaimer email signature management services in North America through a new partnership.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

September 13, 2024

2 Min Read
Email signature management from Exclaimer available in NA from TD Synnex MSPs
Jiri Hera/Shutterstock

Exclaimer, the email signature management platform, is partnering with distributor TD Synnex to make its products more available in North America.

Exclaimer is best known for providing tools for average users to manage their email signatures and save time. The customers also receive secure email communication standards that are up to industry standards.

TD Synnex MSPs Get Email Signature Management

Through the agreement, Exclaimer's services will be available through TD Synnex's MSP partners in North America.

Exclaimer's Shawn Berry

Exclaimer's Shawn Berry

“We’re thrilled to partner with TD Synnex, whose global reach means more organizations will have access to our innovative and game-changing email signature technology, along with top-tier support from a network of highly regarded MSPs,” said Shawn Berry, global head of distribution at Exclaimer. “Together with TD Synnex, MSP partners can empower their customers to personalize email signatures seamlessly bringing them new opportunities for growth and efficiency.”  

TD Synnex's Jessica McDowell

TD Synnex's Jessica McDowell

 "TD Synnex is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Jessica McDowell, SVP of business development and security strategy at TD Synnex. "With Exclaimer added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our MSP offerings so customers can do great things with technology." 

Related:New, Enhanced Channel Programs: Fusion Connect, Otava, Red Hat, More

TD Synnex has had a busy couple of months since its old CEO stepped down and was replaced by Patrick Zammit. The company announced on Thursday an agreement to acquire a Brazilian cloud solutions provider to help expand its cloud migration services in South America.

The distributor also announced on Sept. 3 that president of North America Peter Larocque would step down from his role, to be replaced by Reyna Thompson. Expect the transition in late November.

Read more about:

Products and ServicesMSPsPartner Programs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Discover the New Era