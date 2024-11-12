TD Synnex has expanded the capabilities of TD Synnex StreamOne management platform to allow clients to use it for an assortment of purposes.

The new capabilities, which the company announced on Tuesday, add a number of new functionalities. These include a commerce API that will make it possible to add TD Synnex products to partner-built marketplaces and extend ordering and order management for customers.

There's also a PSA connector, which will allow clients to connect platform data to professional services automation software and simplify things such as billing reconciliation. The new update to StreamOne will also provide real-time synchronized reporting on infrastructure-as-a-service consumption. This will allow partners to continuously bill their clients throughout the month rather than waiting until month's end. This provides a number of unique financial opportunities, such as consumption reporting and cost optimization tools.

The openness of StreamOne's API architecture will also allow clients to scale and automate processes, the company said.

TD Synnex's Sergio Farache

“StreamOne is more than just a marketplace — it is where all clouds meet,” said Sergio Farache, chief strategy and technology officer at TD Synnex. “It is a complete platform that includes a marketplace function, and also adds functionality to enable a seamless, end-to-end journey for any user, at any level. By unifying and standardizing all vendor systems into a single, consistent format, we are increasing efficiency and reducing complexity for partners, ultimately empowering them to focus on driving growth through increased digitalization of their business.”

Other new functionality includes marketplace syndication and a simplified procurement process for hyperscaler catalogs.

Why TD Synnex StreamOne Matters

StreamOne is a global platform used by more than 30,000 partners around the world. The distributor has been updating it regularly, and it's a key tool used by partners and customers to simplify billing and make access to relevant products a lot easier. The platform comes in two forms: Stellr and Ion.

The distributor announced on Nov. 7 that it had hired former Google executive Tanuj Raja to oversee the deployment of StreamOne as SVP of North America hyperscaler and marketplace.