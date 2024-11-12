TD Synnex Adds New Billing, Automation Tools to StreamOne

The technology distributor announced the expansion of StreamOne capabilities to simplify billing and automation for its clientele.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

November 12, 2024

2 Min Read
TD Synnex StreamOne marketplace gets updates
wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

TD Synnex has expanded the capabilities of TD Synnex StreamOne management platform to allow clients to use it for an assortment of purposes.

The new capabilities, which the company announced on Tuesday, add a number of new functionalities. These include a commerce API that will make it possible to add TD Synnex products to partner-built marketplaces and extend ordering and order management for customers.

There's also a PSA connector, which will allow clients to connect platform data to professional services automation software and simplify things such as billing reconciliation. The new update to StreamOne will also provide real-time synchronized reporting on infrastructure-as-a-service consumption. This will allow partners to continuously bill their clients throughout the month rather than waiting until month's end. This provides a number of unique financial opportunities, such as consumption reporting and cost optimization tools.

The openness of StreamOne's API architecture will also allow clients to scale and automate processes, the company said.

TD Synnex's Sergio Farache

TD Synnex's Sergio Farache

“StreamOne is more than just a marketplace — it is where all clouds meet,” said Sergio Farache, chief strategy and technology officer at TD Synnex. “It is a complete platform that includes a marketplace function, and also adds functionality to enable a seamless, end-to-end journey for any user, at any level. By unifying and standardizing all vendor systems into a single, consistent format, we are increasing efficiency and reducing complexity for partners, ultimately empowering them to focus on driving growth through increased digitalization of their business.” 

Related:TD Synnex Names 16-Year Company Vet to Replace Bob Stegner

Other new functionality includes marketplace syndication and a simplified procurement process for hyperscaler catalogs.

Why TD Synnex StreamOne Matters

StreamOne is a global platform used by more than 30,000 partners around the world. The distributor has been updating it regularly, and it's a key tool used by partners and customers to simplify billing and make access to relevant products a lot easier. The platform comes in two forms: Stellr and Ion.

The distributor announced on Nov. 7 that it had hired former Google executive Tanuj Raja to oversee the deployment of StreamOne as SVP of North America hyperscaler and marketplace.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
