TD Synnex is launching a Microsoft Teams plug-in to provide MSPs and other partners with prebuilt integrations to enable faster workflows and lower costs. It's the first plug-in available through the distributor's Digital Bridge solution.

Digital Bridge is a marketplace of integrations to will help simplify and connect existing systems directly to TD Synnex. The offerings already naturally connect to tools and platforms that businesses already use and will help to simplify the integration process without needing excess development resources.

“TD Synnex Digital Bridge is a powerful solution that will democratize integrations for our partners of all sizes and reduce the friction between highly used business applications, ultimately making it easier for our partners to connect, automate and grow,” said Nate Herz, SVP of business operations of North America at TD Synnex. “We developed and refined this offering through critical collaboration with members of CommunitySolv, [TD Synnex's exclusive group of IT ecosystem partners] who have given us valuable input on their digital customer experience and ways we can streamline their operations for increased mutual efficiency.”

“Having real-time access to this commercial information, directly inline through our own systems, aligns perfectly with our client-centric culture of operational excellence,” said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, CEO of the fintech-focused MSP Abacus Group. “We were also honored to be invited to collaborate at each stage of the development process and can clearly see how this innovative tool will be a tremendous benefit to other MSPs and value added resellers across the ecosystem.”

Related:TD Synnex UK Extends $2.47 Billion in Credit Lines to Channel

Abacus Group's Anthony J. D'Ambrosi

TD Synnex's Integration Plug-in Plans

The plug-in is in the preliminary phase but aims to provide partners real-time information about inventory, pricing and promotions. It will also simplify how much time is spent toggling between systems by having all of the tools for collaboration in a singular plug-in, the distribution giant said.

TD Synnex recently expanded its operations through a strategic partnership with Qlik, which will allow it to scale its AI-driven data integration and analytics across North America and Europe. The U.K. branch of the company also extended $2.47 billion in credit lines to channel partners in that region.