Cybersecurity giant Sophos is teaming up with cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 to offer its comprehensive portfolio to 40,000 managed service providers through a single platform.

MSPs will now have access to all of Sophos' products through a one-stop-shop on the Pax8 Marketplace. These include Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Sophos Endpoint powered by Intercept X, and Sophos Firewall. Sophos expects that by partnering with Pax8, MSPs will be able to manage their customers' cybersecurity, streamline solution integration and enhance efficiency.

Sophos' Joe Levy

“Sophos and Pax8 are strongly aligned in our mission to empower MSPs with best-in-class end-to-end security services and products while simplifying life-cycle management of these solutions and reducing operational overhead. MSPs want to align with vendors who are easy to work with and this agreement will make it even easier for MSPs to work with Sophos, something we’ve long been committed to,” said Joe Levy, CEO of Sophos. “With cybersecurity, speed and innovation are essential for defending against attackers. This partnership with Pax8 accelerates MSP access to critical cybersecurity tools, enabling them to better protect their customers in an increasingly complex and volatile threat landscape.”

Sophos points to its customer base of more than 28,000 organizations as evidence of how useful and powerful its tools are for meeting the needs of MSPs.

Why Sophos Joined the Pax8 Marketplace

Pax8's Scott Chasin

“MSPs today need solutions that align with the way they operate — cloud-first, flexible and easy to manage at scale. Pax8 is revolutionizing the way MSPs access and deploy cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity is an important piece of the overall stack,” said Scott Chasin, CEO of Pax8. “By bringing Sophos’ innovative security offerings to our marketplace, Pax8 is providing our partners with access to enterprise-grade security solutions for their SMB customers in a way that simplifies management, reduces risk and drives profitability.”

Sophos' offerings will be available on the Pax8 Marketplace starting Feb. 28.

Sophos made news when it finalized its acquisition of fellow cybersecurity solutions provider Secureworks earlier this month for $859 million. The company announced that it would cut 6% of its workforce due to "organizational changes" and "duplicative roles" following closing.