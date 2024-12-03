LastPass, the manager for password and identification solutions, is partnering with TD Synnex to make its products available through the distributor.

The partnership with TD Synnex gives partners the ability to deliver password and identity management solutions to their clients via TD Synnex. The LastPass product features not only centralized password protection, but also streamlined integrations and increased productivity. Also available is the LastPass MSP solution, which provides simplified billing, security scores visible through a centralized dashboard and other tools, the company said.

LastPass' Jessica Couto

“By teaming up with TD Synnex, we’re delivering an elevated partner experience designed to help ensure that partners’ customers can confidently manage their credentials anytime, anywhere, without compromising on privacy or protection,” said Jessica Couto, VP of global channels and alliances for LastPass.

TD Synnex's Cheryl Day

"TD Synnex is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Day, SVP of new vendor acquisition and global solutions at TD Synnex. "With LastPass added to our comprehensive portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can keep their sensitive data protected."

Related:Channel Futures' Top Distribution Leaders for 2024

TD Synnex and Password Protection

TD Synnex expanded its StreamOne management platform last month to allow clients to use it for adding products and managing orders for its clients.

LastPass is not the only password protection service that has recently expanding its offerings. Keeper Security announced last week that it would now be available through the Sherweb marketplace.