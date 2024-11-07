Ingram Micro Integrates Xvantage with AWS Marketplace

INGRAM MICRO ONE — Ingram Micro has integrated the largest hyperscaler marketplace, Amazon Web Services, into its digital experience platform.

The technology distributor announced at Ingram Micro One that it has integrated the AWS Marketplace into its Xvantage digital experience platform. AWS will be the first of the hyperscalers on Xvantage, to be followed by other major marketplaces in the next few months. The integration will help partners to sell enterprise software.

Canalys, Channel Futures' sister market analyst firm, predicts that hyperscale cloud marketplaces will reach $85 billion in sales by 2028.

Ingram Micro's Duncan Robinson

“Simplifying success for the channel around hyperscalers, including marketplaces, will improve the experience of our partners on multiple levels — from consolidated purchasing and billing to building, deploying and managing custom solutions and services,” said Duncan Robinson, VP of global partnerships at Ingram Micro. “These marketplace integrations are critical to the channel ecosystem and mark another business advantage brought to Ingram Micro customers and vendor partners by Xvantage.”

Xvantage-AWS Integration: Help for Partners

The integration will be accompanied by additional technical resources and talent, as well as ongoing sales and professional services support to help partners expand business on AWS.

Related:Ingram Micro One: Distributor Unveils Ultra Loyalty Program

Ingram Micro's Sanjib Sahoo

“Integrating hyperscaler marketplaces into our Xvantage platform is part of our strategic vision to create a frictionless experience for everyone growing their business with and through Ingram Micro by empowering them with technology that allows them to connect digitally customers that leverage hyperscaler marketplaces,” says Sanjib Sahoo, EVP of global technology and CDO at Ingram Micro. “With the continued advancements of Xvantage, Ingram Micro is redefining the distribution landscape — bringing the best of human and digital intelligence together in a single and sophisticated ‘platform of platforms."

Earlier this week, Ingram Micro announced Ultra, its loyalty program, to provide new data and incentives to help partners to grow their businesses.