Ingram Micro is combining its two partner communities under a single, international brand – the Trust X Alliance – and labeling participants as "elite members" of the new Ingram Micro Ultra loyalty program.

The SMB Alliance name will go away as it mergers with the Trust X Alliance.

This change results in a shift in responsibilities for some Ingram leadership. Longtime Ingram Micro employee John Fago, executive director of worldwide growth marketing, and Kelly Sander, executive director of U.S. SMB sales, will work closely with the Trust X Alliance to support the community both internally and externally.

The combined community will hold thousands of product and service specializations.

Benefits of Merging Partner Communities

Alpine's Bill Blum

“The coming together of these two high-performing communities is good for business and great for growth – personally and professionally – and with other community members, as well as Ingram Micro and our vendor partners,” said Bill Blum, U.S. co-president of Trust X Alliance and founder/CEO of Alpine Business Technologies.

Access Group's Mark Sutor

“As one community, we are smarter, more resourceful, and have a real market gain when it comes to seeing trends, sharing insights, and actioning better business and technology practices,” said Mark Sutor, Canadian president of Trust X Alliance and vice president and general manager, Access Group.

Ingram Micro says membership in Trust X Alliance won't change after the merger. Members will still need to be nominated or invited for consideration. The distributor intends to host its Trust X Alliance Leadership Summit in March.

Ingram Micro last month had a significant leadership change when Paul Hager, VP of services, left the company to pursue a new executive role at Hyundai AutoEver America. The company called on Tim Ament, the executive overseeing Ingram Micro sales in Australia, to oversee services in Hager's stead.