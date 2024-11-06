Images: Ingram Micro One Highlights

More than 2,000 channel partners and staff attended Ingram Micro's One Innovation Summit, where they used the opportunity to network, develop new partnerships and learn how to work more closely with the technology distributor.

It was also a chance for the company, at the Gaylord Convention Center in suburban Washington, D.C., to reveal some of its new projects and offer insights into how Ingram Micro intends to approach 2025.

For one, the company's CEO offered a glimpse into how he is approaching the upcoming year by noting the importance of simplifying the sales process.

Among its news highlights, the distribution giant unveiled its new loyalty program, which will "reward engagement" and make the process easier for partners through a single dashboard. Furthermore, Ingram Micro merged two of its partner communities into one, a move that aims to help support the needs of partners' customers around the world.

You can read about all that and more in our slideshow above that recaps the event.