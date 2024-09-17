Images: AppDirect Thrive 2024 Featuring Microsoft, Verizon, More

AppDirect's first national conference in five years brought together companies from all across the channel.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

September 23, 2024

15 Slides
Marketplace customers at AppDirect Thrive 2024
AppDirect CRO Emanuel Bertolin (far left) moderates a panel with Khaled Chaar of Cancom (second from left), Chris Woodin of Softchoice (second from right) and Stewart Hawker of Vodafone (far right) at AppDirect Thrive 2024, Chicago.

The worlds of technology advisors and marketplaces came together at the AppDirect Thrive conference in Chicago last week.

AppDirect hosted its first in-person national conference in five years. Gross merchandising value sales have grown 33% for the company during that time, executives said. Fifteen-year-old AppDirect has grown into a multibillion-dollar giant in the indirect B2B tech channel, with key investors like CDPQ and Mithril Capital backing it. AppDirect has reached $6 billion in revenue, according to a source.

The AppDirect Thrive conference showed the wide mix of customers and partners that work with the "relationship-driven" marketplace provider.

First, there are the companies that use AppDirect first and foremost as their marketplace engine. Some of the largest companies in the world, including Vodafone, ADP and Comcast, use AppDirect to power their digital commerce platforms.

The subscription commerce platform provider has also made its presence felt in the tech services distributor (TSDs) space, having bought multiple TSDs and formed relationships with the technology advisors (agents) associated with those TSDs. AppDirect executives said their company distinguishes itself from other TSDs by offering a deeper catalog of cloud software applications.

Related:Tech Advisors Get Hands on AppDirect Storefronts

And then there are partners that take advantage of AppDirect's recent acquisition of Builtfirst to create their own "storefronts."

"The lines are getting very blurry between an advisor, a provider and a buyer," said AppDirect chairman and CEO Nicolas Desmarais. "We could have a partner/client that's all three. More and more we have advisors that traditionally were just telecom advisors, who are now thinking, 'I want a marketplace, and I want to invoice for some services. AppDirect, I'd rather you invoice for some and I'd rather provide an invoice for others."

Partners listened to keynotes, met with vendor partners, networked with one another and explored an expo hall.

See visual highlights from AppDirect Thrive in the 15 images. We bet you'll see someone you know.

For further reading:

Read more about:

AgentsVARs/SIs

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies.
Discover the New Era