Tech distribution might emerge as winners in the current battle being waged over tariffs.

The United States wants to impose a 25% import tax on goods from Mexico, along with tariffs on goods from Canada and China. U.S. President Donald Trump has also warned he would also impose trade tariffs on the EU.

Steve Brazier, co-founder of Canapii and Informa fellow (Informa TechTarget is Channel Futures' parent company), said the tariffs will cause huge problems for the global supply chain.

“These tariffs will lengthen global supply chains and lead to increased fuel consumption, more product shortages and higher prices, he said. “It is creating headaches for global supply chain managers at multinational companies, who suddenly find the factories they built in Mexico to serve the U.S. must now ship to Europe … while European, Vietnamese and Indian plants will begin shipping to the U.S. until tariffs are put on those shipments too. The turbulence is enormous, especially as nobody knows how long tariffs will be in place, and whether they will go up or down,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Canapii's Steve Brazier

But he added: “The obvious winners from this turmoil are the tech distributors; a higher premium will be available for getting products to the right place on time.”

Canalys chief analyst Jay McBain also noted that “in addition to logistics, capital and credit facilities are becoming in vogue again given the cost of money.”

Trump Tariffs: Distributors Should Prioritize ‘Stability and Transparency over Short-Term Gains’

However, distributors might want to think more strategically before capitalizing on price volatility, said Richard Eglon, CMO at IT channel service provider Nebula Global Services.

“With the arrival of forthcoming U.S. tariffs on key trading partners such as Canada, Mexico, and China – likely with more to follow – the tech industry is bracing for yet another wave of disruption,” he said.

Global events such as Brexit, COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, the Ever Given’s Suez Canal blockage, and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, have highlighted the fragility of global supply chains, he added.

Nebula Global Services' Richard Eglon

“Market analysts predict that these tariffs could exacerbate existing semiconductor shortages, drive up costs for hardware manufacturers, and accelerate the trend toward supply chain diversification, particularly in nearshoring strategies," he said.

“While some opportunistic tech distributors may seek to capitalise on price volatility, the more strategic players will recognise that long-term customer trust is paramount," noted Eglon. "With margins already razor-thin across many tech sectors, those who prioritize stability and transparency over short-term gains will be better positioned to maintain customer loyalty and market share in an increasingly volatile global economy.”

