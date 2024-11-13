Distributor Exertis Seeks New Owner

U.K. distributor Exertis IT might be on the market for a new owner.

Irish parent company DCC plc has three divisions: DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare and DCC Technology, which trades as Exertis. However, DCC has announced it will focus solely on its energy business going forward, which it said presents the largest growth opportunity for the group.

Consequently, DCC has begun preparations for the sale of DCC Healthcare, expected to be complete in 2025. It will also review its strategic options for DCC Technology within the next 24 months, following completion of its operational improvement programme.

Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC, said the Healthcare and Technology divisions have a long and successful heritage.

“They are high quality businesses, led by strong, entrepreneurial management teams," said Murphy. "Our actions are designed to ensure that these businesses and our people have the best opportunity to grow and progress.”

DCC's Donal Murphy

Exertis said it will focus on “delivering its growth and transformation agenda” while exploring strategic options for the future.

DCC said will continue to support the business financially and “ensure a smooth transition to the right partner.” This includes investing in “operational improvements, digital advancements and integration programmes” across the division.

In a statement, Exertis said its priority remains serving its vendor partners and providing the best technology solutions and added value for its customers.

“We’re excited by the opportunities that DCC’s strategic update presents," said Exertis CEO Tim Griffin. "This is a great opportunity for our technology division as we explore the possibility of new ownership. Our focus remains as ever on delivering for our customers and vendor partners. DCC’s strategic update provides another opportunity for us all to grow and progress, and we’d like to reassure our customers and vendors of our commitment to them, to adding value, to delighting all our partners and enabling their success.”

Exertis' Tim Griffin

Possible Sale Follows Exertis Structural Changes, Multimillion-Dollar Investment

Exertis recently announced structural changes to the business, focusing on high-growth areas such as AV, components, IT solutions, mobile and print and channels (consumer).

The distributor said the move will allow Exertis to leverage its expertise in high-growth sectors, and offer more tailored solutions to customers.

It added that the dedicated business and consumer divisions, with integrated sales and commercial teams, will streamline operations.

In 2023, Exertis revealed a seven-year, $111.5 million investment in a state-of-art U.K. National Distribution Center. It has also ploughed $31 million into automation and $6.2 million into its e-commerce capabilities. But at the same time it entered into consultation to lay off around 50 workers and close one of its U.K. warehouses.

In 2021 DCC announced Exertis North America. It went on to acquire Almo Corp, creating the largest specialist Pro AV distributor in North America.