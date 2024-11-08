Ingram Micro Awards Honor Converge, Blue Mantis, More

We have the full list of winners from Ingram Micro One, which include People Driven Technology, SHI and NTX.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

November 8, 2024

Ingram Micro Awards 2024 - DEIB
Ingram Micro recognized its partners of the year at Ingram Micro One 2024, National Harbor, Maryland, Nov. 7.

INGRAM MICRO ONE — Channel partners Converge Technology Solutions and Blue Mantis are two of the biggest winners of Ingram Micro awards at the distribution giant's One Innovation Summit in suburban Washington, D.C., this week.

Ingram Micro recognized a number of its partners and allies at the event. The awards, which recognize the "meaningful relationships" that the company has built with its clients, named companies for the contributions that they made in their unique markets. The distributor recognized the winners for how they have contributed to the reseller, solution and sustainability marketplace. Ingram also recognized top woman- and person-of-color partner business leaders.

North America Recipients

  • Reseller Partner of the Year: People Driven Technology

  • Solution Partner of the Year: Converge Technology Solutions

  • Growth Partner of the Year: ConRes IT Solutions

  • Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Blue Mantis

  • Female Leader of the year: Ginette Adragna of CDW

  • Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Leader of the Year: Kim Hutmacher of TLD IT and AV Solved

  • Sustainability Leader of the Year: SHI

  • Managed Partner of the Year: Henson Group

EMEA Recipients

  • Reseller Partner of the Year: NTX

  • Solution Partner of the Year: We Are Project

  • Growth Partner of the Year: Einzelnet

  • Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Aces Direct

  • Female Leader of the Year: Deborah Murreddu of AD Consulting

  • DEIB Leader of the Year: Dirk Müller-Niessner of Becthle

  • DEIB Leader of the Year: Uwe Fuellenbach of Bechtle

  • Sustainability Leader of the Year: Perspicuity

Latin American Recipients

  • Reseller Partner of the Year: Memory Bank Computers

  • Solution Partner of the Year: Triple S Cloud Solutions

  • Growth Partner of the Year: Guzdan

  • Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Netdata

  • Female Leader of the Year: Marina Carolina Cruz of Edulink and AD Consulting

  • DEIB Leader of the Year: Alexa Monsalve of ARUS

  • Sustainability Leader of the Year: Corpacion IACS

  • Cloud Leader of the Year: ITCO

APAC Recipients

  • Reseller Partner of the Year: Precision IT

  • Solution Partner of the Year: Alliance Business Technologies

  • Growth Partner of the Year: PBTech

  • Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Oreta

  • Female Leader of the Year: Jenny Southon of Insight

  • Female Leader of the Year: Meghna Singh of PLF

  • DEIB Leader of the Year: Rhiannon Tunstall of LAB3

  • Sustainability Leader of the Year: Team Computers

The awards followed a busy week at Ingram Micro One, where the distributor unveiled its new Ultra loyalty program and announced the integration of its Xvantage platform with the AWS Marketplace. Ingram Micro unveiled a few new updates to its tools and programs for partners.

