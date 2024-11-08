Ingram Micro Awards Honor Converge, Blue Mantis, More
We have the full list of winners from Ingram Micro One, which include People Driven Technology, SHI and NTX.
November 8, 2024
INGRAM MICRO ONE — Channel partners Converge Technology Solutions and Blue Mantis are two of the biggest winners of Ingram Micro awards at the distribution giant's One Innovation Summit in suburban Washington, D.C., this week.
Ingram Micro recognized a number of its partners and allies at the event. The awards, which recognize the "meaningful relationships" that the company has built with its clients, named companies for the contributions that they made in their unique markets. The distributor recognized the winners for how they have contributed to the reseller, solution and sustainability marketplace. Ingram also recognized top woman- and person-of-color partner business leaders.
North America Recipients
Reseller Partner of the Year: People Driven Technology
Solution Partner of the Year: Converge Technology Solutions
Growth Partner of the Year: ConRes IT Solutions
Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Blue Mantis
Female Leader of the year: Ginette Adragna of CDW
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Leader of the Year: Kim Hutmacher of TLD IT and AV Solved
Sustainability Leader of the Year: SHI
Managed Partner of the Year: Henson Group
EMEA Recipients
Reseller Partner of the Year: NTX
Solution Partner of the Year: We Are Project
Growth Partner of the Year: Einzelnet
Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Aces Direct
Female Leader of the Year: Deborah Murreddu of AD Consulting
DEIB Leader of the Year: Dirk Müller-Niessner of Becthle
DEIB Leader of the Year: Uwe Fuellenbach of Bechtle
Sustainability Leader of the Year: Perspicuity
Latin American Recipients
Reseller Partner of the Year: Memory Bank Computers
Solution Partner of the Year: Triple S Cloud Solutions
Growth Partner of the Year: Guzdan
Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Netdata
Female Leader of the Year: Marina Carolina Cruz of Edulink and AD Consulting
DEIB Leader of the Year: Alexa Monsalve of ARUS
Sustainability Leader of the Year: Corpacion IACS
Cloud Leader of the Year: ITCO
APAC Recipients
Reseller Partner of the Year: Precision IT
Solution Partner of the Year: Alliance Business Technologies
Growth Partner of the Year: PBTech
Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Oreta
Female Leader of the Year: Jenny Southon of Insight
Female Leader of the Year: Meghna Singh of PLF
DEIB Leader of the Year: Rhiannon Tunstall of LAB3
Sustainability Leader of the Year: Team Computers
The awards followed a busy week at Ingram Micro One, where the distributor unveiled its new Ultra loyalty program and announced the integration of its Xvantage platform with the AWS Marketplace. Ingram Micro unveiled a few new updates to its tools and programs for partners.
About the Author
You May Also Like
IT Nation Connect: MSPs Should Seize AI OpportunitiesNov 7, 2024|7 Slides
Schneider Electric Pushing Partners Toward Software, ServicesNov 7, 2024|7 Slides
OpenText Packing MDR, Integrations, Cyber Warranty Into Secure CloudNov 6, 2024|6 Slides
IT Nation Connect: New ConnectWise Cybersecurity Offerings for MSPsNov 6, 2024|6 Slides