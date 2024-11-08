Ingram Micro Awards Honor Converge, Blue Mantis, More

INGRAM MICRO ONE — Channel partners Converge Technology Solutions and Blue Mantis are two of the biggest winners of Ingram Micro awards at the distribution giant's One Innovation Summit in suburban Washington, D.C., this week.

Ingram Micro recognized a number of its partners and allies at the event. The awards, which recognize the "meaningful relationships" that the company has built with its clients, named companies for the contributions that they made in their unique markets. The distributor recognized the winners for how they have contributed to the reseller, solution and sustainability marketplace. Ingram also recognized top woman- and person-of-color partner business leaders.

North America Recipients

Reseller Partner of the Year: People Driven Technology

Solution Partner of the Year: Converge Technology Solutions

Growth Partner of the Year: ConRes IT Solutions

Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Blue Mantis

Female Leader of the year: Ginette Adragna of CDW

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Leader of the Year: Kim Hutmacher of TLD IT and AV Solved

Sustainability Leader of the Year: SHI

Managed Partner of the Year: Henson Group

EMEA Recipients

Reseller Partner of the Year: NTX

Solution Partner of the Year: We Are Project

Growth Partner of the Year: Einzelnet

Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Aces Direct

Female Leader of the Year: Deborah Murreddu of AD Consulting

DEIB Leader of the Year: Dirk Müller-Niessner of Becthle

DEIB Leader of the Year: Uwe Fuellenbach of Bechtle

Sustainability Leader of the Year: Perspicuity

Latin American Recipients

Reseller Partner of the Year: Memory Bank Computers

Solution Partner of the Year: Triple S Cloud Solutions

Growth Partner of the Year: Guzdan

Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Netdata

Female Leader of the Year: Marina Carolina Cruz of Edulink and AD Consulting

DEIB Leader of the Year: Alexa Monsalve of ARUS

Sustainability Leader of the Year: Corpacion IACS

Cloud Leader of the Year: ITCO

APAC Recipients

Reseller Partner of the Year: Precision IT

Solution Partner of the Year: Alliance Business Technologies

Growth Partner of the Year: PBTech

Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Oreta

Female Leader of the Year: Jenny Southon of Insight

Female Leader of the Year: Meghna Singh of PLF

DEIB Leader of the Year: Rhiannon Tunstall of LAB3

Sustainability Leader of the Year: Team Computers

The awards followed a busy week at Ingram Micro One, where the distributor unveiled its new Ultra loyalty program and announced the integration of its Xvantage platform with the AWS Marketplace. Ingram Micro unveiled a few new updates to its tools and programs for partners.

