Distribution giants Arrow Electronics and TD Synnex are both establishing new strategic partnerships to grow and reach new partners and customers to start the year.

First up is global technology provider Arrow Electronics, which will now serve as an exclusive distribution partner for Citrix's midmarket and SMB business in North America and Europe, effective in June. The upcoming change should not affect orders already placed for various services, and Citrix channel partners will continue to receive applicable incentives and transactions.

Citrix's Ethan Fitzsimmons

“We are very excited about the opportunity this strategic relationship provides our ecosystem of channel partners," Ethan Fitzsimons, SVP of partnerships and commercial sales for Citrix. "For a business such as ours, it is critical that we continue to reassess our go-to-market strategy and how that aligns with the needs of the business and our customers. The changes we are making are significant for our channel partners, but we believe they will provide channel partners with greater flexibility and efficiency to better serve both existing and new customers."

The exclusivity reflects the growing trust between the two companies. Arrow and Citrix have had a longstanding partnership. That relationship changed significantly in October when Citrix transitioned responsibility for sales, marketing and technical support for all MSP and ISV partners consuming fewer than 2,000 Citrix CSP licenses across North America and Europe to Arrow.

Qlik Expands Strategic Partnership with TD Synnex

Data provider Qlik also entered a partnership with TD Synnex, which will allow the company to scale its AI-driven data integration and analytics across North America and Europe, empowering a broader network of partners to help customers adopt AI-based solutions more rapidly.

TD Synnex customers can now get access to more partners, seamless integration of products, new co-marketing programs and access to Qlik's full suite of data integration, data quality, analytics and AI tools.

Qlik's David Zember

“Expanding our reach through TD Synnex allows us to deliver Qlik’s ... data and analytics solutions to a vast ecosystem of partners,” said David Zember, SVP of worldwide channels and alliances at Qlik. “With this collaboration, we’re enabling businesses to turn data into real business outcomes through the most trusted channel networks in the industry.”

TD Synnex opened an innovation studio in partnership with IBM earlier this month to provide AI enablement to partners. It appointed Kristie Grinnell as its chief information officer a month prior.

