Citrix, Arrow Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement

Distributor Arrow Electronics and Citrix have established a strategic distribution agreement, which will provide additional support to MSPs in North America and Europe.

The deal, announced Thursday, means Arrow will provide sales, marketing and technical support to all service provider channel partners with fewer than 2,000 Citrix licenses across the two regions. The agreement is the latest development in the longstanding relationship between the two companies, which provides new ways to manage Citrix licenses.

Arrow's Eric Nowak

“Arrow is committed to exploring new models of engagement within the channel," Eric Nowak, president of global enterprise computing solutions at Arrow, said. "Building on our experience and past success with Citrix, whose solutions are trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, we are perfectly positioned to take responsibility for supporting this key segment.”

Citrix's Ethan Fitzsimmons

“Citrix is committed to building an improved channel-centric approach designed for growth and scaling our business globally," said Ethan Fitzsimmons, Citrix VP and head of global channels. "Citrix will continue to focus on and invest in product development, engineering, and support of the suite of solutions available to all our channel partners and work closely with Arrow to support and deliver these solutions to channel partners and their customers.”

The new agreement will go into effect on Oct. 1.

Citrix and parent company Cloud Software Group have begun making big strides in generative AI, alongside Microsoft. This includes investing more than $1.65 billion in the technology.