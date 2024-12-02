AWS Signs Westcon-Comstor as Authorized Distributor

Westcon-Comstor has signed on as an authorized Amazon Web Services (AWS) distributor for Europe.

In doing so, the distributor will establish a dedicated AWS cloud business unit in Europe, with a centralised center of excellence. In-country sales, pre-sales and marketing teams will sit alongside partner recruitment and enablement strategies and data-driven demand generation programmes.

The distribution agreement covers the entire European Economic Area (EEA) plus Switzerland and the U.K. & Ireland (UKI). This, said the distributor, creates growth opportunities for Westcon-Comstor partners across more than 30 countries by giving them access to the AWS portfolio of cloud products and solutions.

Major markets including Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Nordics, Spain, and the U.K. are covered by the agreement.

Westcon-Comstor will provide partners with support to help partners develop their AWS go-to-market strategy. They will also offer access AWS funding programmes and build technical expertise through enablement.

Westcon-Comstor has invested in growing its relationship with the cloud giant over the past 12 months.

In January it signed a Designated Seller of Record (DSOR) agreement with AWS, meaning Westcon could privately list its vendors’ products in the AWS Marketplace. It could then share quotes with its network of 12,000 channel partners globally.

There has been debate over the potential threat to partners and distributors from cloud marketplaces. However, a recent Forrester report found that partners selling in AWS Marketplace can close deals up to 50% faster.

It was nearly a year ago that Westcon-Comstor acquired AWS advanced service partner Rebura. At the time, the distributor said Rebura’s status as a certified AWS migration services competency partner, combined with its own expertise in cybersecurity, creates “a powerful cloud offering for channel partners.”

Leaning on that acquisition, Westcon-Comstor now says it can help partners provide a comprehensive suite of AWS services to their customers, spanning migrations, modernizations and managed services. Rebura will support partners with technical guidance and expertise, “giving them immediate access to in-demand AWS capabilities.”

Westcon-Comstor Aiming for AWS Distributor of Choice

The European distribution agreement will focus primarily on driving end-user adoption of the AWS portfolio in the SMB and public sector. It builds on Westcon-Comstor’s existing collaboration with AWS in Asia Pacific (APAC), where it is an authorised AWS distributor and in 2023 achieved AWS Security Competency status.

Westcon-Comstor's David Grant

“Our vision is to be an AWS distributor of choice, and this Europe-wide agreement represents a major step forward on that journey,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor.

“We’re proud to have built a unique, comprehensive AWS framework, providing partners with the expertise and support needed to accelerate their cloud business growth and ensure success in the AWS ecosystem. We look forward to further expanding the AWS presence and footprint across Europe.”