Veeam Data Platform Update Adds Cyber Resilience Tools

The new update, version 12.2, will add support for products from Nutanix, Proxmox, AWS and Azure.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 28, 2024

Veeam Data Platform gets more cyber resilience
Veeam just released the latest version of its data platform, which will broaden support of data protection to additional platforms.

Veeam announced the release of Veeam Data Platform v12.2 on Wednesday. The company says it provides additional options for enterprise protection through Nutanix's Prism Central. It will also support Proxmox's VE hypervisor, which will allow businesses to modernize their technology on their timeline and improve cyber resilience.

Customers will also receive support for Amazon FSXAmazon RedShiftAzure Cosmos DB and Azure Data Lake Storage.

“In a digital world, organizations face three critical challenges: They must protect their data and be able to rapidly recover it no matter what happens; they need the freedom to move to new platforms; and their data must be available where it’s needed, including AI,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “At Veeam, we’re committed to supporting these critical capabilities for our 550,000 customers, and 12.2 is a major step forward."

Eswaran said Veeam's single platform approach is beneficial to customers.

"Veeam Data Platform provides a single platform that delivers data resilience across cloud, on-premises and hybrid platforms bringing together powerful data protection, secure migration, seamless cloud integration, and the industry’s most advanced end-to-end ransomware protection. Data is the lifeblood of every organization and Veeam Data Platform ensures that data is safe, secure and always available," said Eswaran.

Veeam Data Platform Is Latest in Series of Changes

Veeam has been busy with a number of product developments. The vendor, which has built its business around backing up VMware virtual machines, has expanded hypervisor support in the months after Broadcom's controversial acquisition of VMware. It also improved its ransomware recovery abilities through the acquisition of Coveware.

Furthermore, Veeam also started offering TruScale Backup Service to its customers in June.

