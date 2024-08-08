Commvault and Veeam are among the leading companies that Gartner's latest Magic Quadrant report defintes as "leaders" in backup and disaster recovery.

Like all of Gartner's Magic Quadrants, its Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report, released on Thursday, places companies on an X-Y scale based on the firm's research. These ranks are divided into two categories: the ability to execute needs of clients and the fullness of their company vision.

Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, Cohesity, Veritas and Dell Technologies were the companies ranked highest, dubbed "leaders," in the 2024 report.

All listed members were required to meet specific criteria. These include having at least one qualifying backup and recovery solution available since April 2021, have generated $70 million in revenue, serve at least 1,000 customers within the specific market and provide support for backup software options in at least three major geographic areas.

Recipients' Response to Magic Quadrant

Commvault's Tim Zonca

Commvault has been consistent in appearing within Gartner's Magic Quadrant report.

“To be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant for 13 consecutive times takes a lot more than luck. We feel it requires a deep understanding of customers’ data protection and cyber resilience challenges and the ability to deliver solutions that uniquely address these pain points,” said Tim Zonca, VP of portfolio marketing at Commvault. “We believe what truly sets Commvault apart is the ability to protect more workloads, provide enterprise-grade data protection, offer simple and scalable recovery, and uniquely advance cyber resiliency all on one platform.”

Veeam's Dave Russell

Veeam has appeared in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for backup and recovery for eight consecutive years, Veeam VP of enterprise strategy Dave Russell told Channel Futures. The cyber resilience provider has been among the "leaders" for five straight.

The Magic Quadrant tells a very "reassuring story," Russell said. "For many partners, it reduces the risk of making a bet or doing business with certain companies by ensuring that consumers know what they're getting."