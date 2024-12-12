HPE's Zerto Launches Cloud Vault Solution

Data protection provider Zerto has launched a new cyber resilience product that offers users cloud vault tools for ensuring their data is safe from ransomware attacks.

Zerto Cloud Vault helps MSPs to provide new cyber resilience strategies to meet the specific needs of their clients. The technology is part of Zerto parent company HPE's cyber resilience portfolio. The Vault comes with MSP experts who are available to show how to prevent attacks, real-time encryption detection, immutable data copies up to 12 months, clean room recovery designed to validate the data, non-disruptive cyber recovery tests and other tools for ensuring a client's data is safe.

HPE's Jim O'Dorisio

“Zerto’s disaster recovery and cyber resilience solutions offer peace of mind to businesses struggling to combat ransomware attacks,” said Jim O’Dorisio, senior vice president and general manager, HPE Storage. “Leveraging our cyber resilience capabilities, MSPs will be able to bring fully managed Cloud Vault services to even more organizations, helping them thwart the plans of attackers and keep precious business assets safe.”

Zerto and Cloud Vaults

The product complements Zerto's Cyber Resilience Vault, which it updated with new recovery tools in May.

LincolnIT's John Antimisiaris

“Ransomware attacks are a real threat to the data and operations of organizations of all sizes. Having the ability to offer a cloud vault with Zerto technology gives our clients added protection against ransomware and peace of mind that they can recover successfully,” said John Antimisiaris, executive VP at LincolnIT, a Zerto MSP partner.

Zerto was named one of the primary companies driving growth in the disaster recovery market, according to October data released by Market Research Intellect.