MSP/VAR-focused solutions integrator giant Insight Enterprises has enhanced its device-as-a-service (DaaS) program, which it designed to help customers properly manage their devices to save their customers time and money.

The company says its Insight Flex for Devices offers a number of benefits to customers by bundling essential services into a per-device, per-month pricing model. This approach will reportedly help reduce the cost of ownership during the device life cycle by diminishing the upfront cost of technology, the company said.

Insight Flex also provides advanced asset management, a tool that will gives IT administrators with near-real-time data intelligence that allows them to track individual assets and tools across their lifespan. There is also the device performance score, which will provide reports on the health and performance of each device so that companies can adopt an as-needed approach to device updates rather than doing so by keeping a calendar.

Finally, the Flex program provides and facilitates device refreshes through automated emails rather than scheduled check-ins.

Insight's Bob Bogle

“Insight Flex for Devices represents a new era in device management that empowers our clients to reduce complexity, optimize costs and regain control of their device ecosystems,” said Bob Bogle, VP of devices at Insight North America. “Our agnostic approach to vendors, platforms and OEMs gives clients a clear, active look at the health of all their devices and actionable insights. What clients gain is operational efficiency and more continuous productivity for their employees on everything from desktops and laptops to immersive devices.”

Insight Flex Avoids Unnecessary Upgrades

With Flex, Insight aims to help clients during times of "economic uncertainty" and avoid unnecessary upgrades unless they will truly affect the performance, security and productivity of a customer's employees.

Flex will also provide sustainability service support via its Solutions Integration Centers worldwide, which will help maintain a client's inventory, provide appropriate fixes and manage the devices appropriately.

It's been a busy few months for Insight. The company became an international solutions provider partner for HPE in late January. It opened its sixth solutions integration center in Fort Worth, Texas, in November.