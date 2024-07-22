Nerdio Scores Enterprise Win With Kyndryl

Nerdio has scored a huge enterprise partner in the form of Kyndryl. The world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider is strengthening its Microsoft virtual desktop services with the new partnership.

The collaboration will bolster Kyndryl’s capabilities specifically across Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune.

Nerdio Enterprise Ambitions

Nerdio’s software has traditionally helped MSPs help their smaller customers leverage Microsoft cloud solutions. However, earlier this year Nerdio re-launched its Enterprise ‘Partnerd’ Program to cater to partners serving much larger organizations. Partnering with Kyndryl signals a move further into the large enterprise.

Both companies said they want to support IT modernization for customers. Joint activities will include solution co-creation, technical integration, and knowledge sharing.

Among the benefits, Kyndryl and Nerdio said their aim is to help customers manage and optimize IT environments to drive efficiency and productivity. They also said customers can leverage “robust security measures” and compliance frameworks to safeguard critical data and mitigate risks. Additionally, customers can “respond quickly to changing market dynamics and customer demands, enabling faster innovation and growth.”

Virtual Desktop Trends

Nerdio previously told Channel Futures that organizations are recognizing the benefits of transitioning from “traditional VDI solutions” to Microsoft AVD and Windows 365. Indeed, the company said it now influences $225 million of annual Azure channel revenue.

Nerdio's Joseph Landes

“Nerdio is thrilled to collaborate with Kyndryl, expanding the reach of our modern cloud solutions, including Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Intune, to a wider audience,” said Joseph Landes, chief revenue officer at Nerdio. “Together, we are well-positioned to address the evolving needs of businesses worldwide, offering them the agility, scalability, and efficiency required to thrive in today’s dynamic digital landscape.”

Kyndryl's Dennis Perpetua

“Partnering with Nerdio aligns with our mission to improve the digital experience for our customers,” added Dennis Perpetua, Kyndryl global chief technology officer of digital workspace services. “Nerdio’s suite of cloud solutions complements our services, enabling us to maximize the benefits and create new value with virtual desktop environments which propel our customers forward.”