Nerdio is expanding its Nerdio Manager for MSP platform to enable MSPs to manage the entirety of their customers’ Microsoft 365 environments.

The company to date has been built on simplifying the management of Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) for SMBs. The new functionality goes beyond AVD, enabling MSPs to manage the full suite of Microsoft 365 applications.

“We’re making it easier than ever for MSPs to manage their clients’ cloud infrastructure in one place, while ensuring top-tier security and compliance,” said Nerdio CEO Vadim Vladimirskiy. “By integrating the full Microsoft 365 environment into Nerdio Manager for MSP and partnering with CIS, we’re providing a comprehensive cloud management suite designed to simplify operations and enhance security.”

Key features of the platform include:

Teams: Centralized management of Teams settings, policies and compliance across tenants, allowing control over chat, meetings and app integrations from a single dashboard.

OneDrive/SharePoint: Direct oversight of file storage permissions, retention and compliance, for management of file-sharing settings and security protocols.

Exchange Online: Email environment management across tenants, consolidating mailbox permissions, transport rules and retention policies in one place.

Entra ID and AD Management: Integrated identity management with Entra ID and Active Directory, enabling identity management for customers with a single portal.

CIS Intune Benchmarks: Ready-to-use CIS Windows 10 and Windows 11 Intune policies, designed to strengthen security and drive compliance.

Microsoft Defender: Endpoint and tenant security with centralized threat detection, policy management and vulnerability management to safeguard client environments at scale.

Jose Gomez Cueto, general manager, small and medium business, Microsoft, said the new features align with the software giant’s goal of simplifying cloud management for Microsoft 365 for SMBs — and the MSPs who serve them.

Microsoft's Jose Gomez Cueto

“As organizations move to Azure with cloud-first strategies, Nerdio’s tools offer the scalability and flexibility needed to easily manage Microsoft 365 applications, enhancing security and driving operational efficiency,” he said.

New Nerdio Commercial Pricing Model For MSPs

In addition to the new functionality, Nerdio is introducing a more flexible commercial pricing model designed “to better accommodate MSPs.”

The addition of a new per-customer, or per-tenant, pricing structure allows MSPs to pay a flat rate regardless of the number of users. This makes managing entire customer environments more predictable and affordable, said the company.

Kite Technology Group's Adam Atwell

The new per-tenant pricing model is already providing MSP Kite Technology Group with more flexibility, said CTO Adam Atwell.

“The ability to manage our clients’ entire Microsoft 365 environments with Nerdio Manager has simplified our operations and enabled us to focus on delivering a better service experience to our customers," he said.

In February, Nerdio said it was also expanding its customer base, moving beyond its MSPs and their SMB customers to partners serving the enterprise. The vendor signed up Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, in August.